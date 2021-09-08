DJI OM 5: DJI’s smartphone stabilizer gets a selfie stick

Confirming the suspicions raised by DJI’s recent FCC filings, the company has gone ahead and released the new OM 5 smartphone gimbal with a built-in 215mm extension rod. The latest addition to the popular Osmo Mobile series comes with an upgraded phone clamp and new software features that enable effortless content creation.

The DJI OM 5 smartphone stabilizer is ideal for video blogging and taking photos and selfies on the go. The new gimbal is smaller and lighter than any of its predecessors. It’s capable of better subject tracking. And to give a boost to first-time users, it comes with a brand new ShotGuides feature.

ShotGuides give you access to 30 pre-set shooting tutorials and one-click editing, which means you get pro-looking videos the first time around.

Portability: the biggest selling point

Palm-sized when folded, DJI OM 5 features a newly designed clamp that goes over the smartphone’s case for better protection. And with the gimbal getting a selfie-rod, you can expect more dynamic angles and shooting possibilities. DJI has also given an additional “Switch” button on the handle through which you can switch from front to back camera with one click.

The gimbal’s upgraded subject tracking technology makes recognition snapper than ever and includes automatic face tracking for better selfies. DJI says ActiveTrack 4.0 supports tracking at up to 3x zoom at 5 m/s and precisely identifies and steadily follows the subject centered in-frame, even while in motion.

DJI OM 5 features

Tired of self-timers? With OM 5, you can use hand gestures to start and stop video recording or take photos.

The smartphone gimbal is also programmed to automatically adjust the zoom function to create a dramatic background shift, à la Alfred Hitchcock. Other built-in features include Timelapse, Motionlapse, and Hyperlapse modes that use Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) as well as the 3-axis gimbal for an added level of smoothness.

You can also capture creative panoramas using three pre-sets, including 3×3 panorama, 240-degree panorama, and “CloneMe” panorama. The last one allows you to add multiple versions of a person into one shot for that oh-so unique effect.

Another unique effect comes from the Spin Shot Gimbal Movement, wherein the gimbal rotates the phone to give a spinning effect.

For social media enthusiasts, DJI OM 5 features pre-set Story Mode templates – a collection of pre-set movements, music, and color palettes for quick videos. You can also glam up your photos with customized retouching settings that are automatically activated when the front-facing camera is switched on.

DJI also plans to release a new accessory soon to add perfect glows to your photos and videos. The Fill Light Phone Clamp will come with a built-in auxiliary light for the retail price of $59.

DJI OM 5 color options and price

For now, you can get DJI OM 5 in two color options: Sunset White and Athens Gray. The high-quality gimbal can be picked up for $159, along with a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, wrist strap, and storage pouch.

You can also buy DJI Care Refresh (1-year plan) for $9.

