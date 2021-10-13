DJI drops major firmware update for M300 RTK drone

The Matrice 300 RTK (M300 RTK) is DJI’s most rugged and reliable commercial drone platform. It comes packed with a ton of safety features that facilitate operations in the most challenging of weather conditions. And now, thanks to a new firmware update, DJI’s flagship drone is receiving a completely redesigned security framework that puts data privacy at the forefront.

DJI has announced the v03.00.01.01 aircraft firmware version for the M300 RTK drone. Here are the key highlights of this update…

Once you update to v3, you’d be able to complete future firmware updates entirely offline. How? You download and save the offline firmware package to an external storage device – like an SD card or U disk – and insert it into your remote controller, aircraft, payload, or battery station to update the firmware using the DJI Pilot app.

New data and privacy settings

The v3 firmware update adds several improved data and privacy features to the M300 drone, including a Restricted Network Mode, SD card encryption, and the ability to wipe out the device data.

Admittedly, some of these features were already available to DJI’s high-security government users. But with this update, data privacy-focused industry customers, such as those working with critical infrastructure, would also be able to benefit from the same kind of drone data security setup that has passed multiple rounds of independent testing by US federal agencies as well as cybersecurity firms.

The M300 RTK drone now supports three network security modes:

Standard Mode: No restrictions on connecting to the network

Restricted Network Mode: Other than maps, RTK, live broadcast, and other applications that require an internet connection, no other network services are connected.

Local Data Mode: No network services are connected.

Further, you get the option to protect each microSD card with a security code as well as AES encryption. When an encrypted SD card is inserted into a Windows PC, its files wouldn’t be accessible without the DJI Decrypt Tool. However, the computer doesn’t need to be connected to the internet during the decryption process.

Moreover, after updating to the v3 firmware version, you’d be able to delete internal logs of your activity from the M300 RTK drone, remote controller, and H20 Series payload. DJI also says that it’s willing to delete any flight logs that are hosted on its servers.

Other improvements

Now you can quickly capture a full scene panorama, in less than one minute, with DJI M300 RTK

One-tap panorama mode

The new firmware update would allow to can capture a full-scene panorama at the click of a button when flying with an H20 or H20T payload. It takes only about a minute to produce a panorama – a feature that would prove especially helpful for emergency responders who require rapid, on-demand situational awareness.

Increased height limits

The maximum height limit for the M300 has been increased from 500 m to 1500 m, except for when within 50 km of an airport.

Coordinated turns

This is a new feature that, when enabled, assists the pilot in making a smooth turn mid-flight. It does this by automatically adding Roll to Yaw when turning. Without Coordinated Turn, a skilled pilot must coordinate both control sticks to make sure the drone’s heading is aligned with the front of the drone, which can be demanding for newer pilots or in demanding situations.

To see what else has changed with the v3 firmware update, you can read DJI’s blog.

How to update your M300 RTK to the latest firmware version

