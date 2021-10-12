Save the date(s): DJI Mavic 3 drone and two more products teased for upcoming events

DJI has teased not one, not two, but three upcoming product event dates with a single tagline: “Good Things Come in Threes.” If you’re eager to stay up-to-date with the latest drone and camera technology coming out of DJI, read on for our product expectations.

The company is teasing the launch of three new products, which we believe will most likely be unveiled in this order: a new Ronin camera for pro filmmakers, the Action 2 camera for capturing extreme footage, and the long-awaited Mavic 3 drone for pilots ready to fly the latest out of DJI.

As you can see in the image above, each date that DJI has shared is accompanied by an icon to tease the corresponding product. A recording button highlights October 20; what looks like a base charger sits next to October 27; while the November 5 date flaunts a drone battery charging indicator.

October 20: Release date of DJI Ronin camera and gimbal system?

We know from past leaks that DJI is working on its first complete professional camera and gimbal system. Going by the patent published for the camera system in China, this pro camera looks like a real beast. The patent file says the system can shoot in 8K/60fps and 4K/120fps – all in RAW, which means DJI has got something even more powerful than the Zenmuse X7 cameras in the works.







Leaked images of this product have been trickling out for a while now, so it seems fair to assume that DJI’s new pro camera is now ready for release.

October 27: Release date of DJI Action 2 camera?

According to DJI leaker Jasper Ellens, the second icon DJI has shared refers to the base connector of the forthcoming Action 2 camera.

We already know the latest action camera from DJI is expected to sport a cool new modular design. We also know that DJI has already sent out loaners to early reviewers because a YouTube influencer accidentally revealed the Action 2 camera in a video recently.





DJI is packing this camera with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and an aperture of f/2.8. A wide field of view of 155 degrees is to be expected, which would be a considerable improvement over the original model’s 145-degree FOV. Coming to the footage, the Action 2 will be able to capture 4K video at 60fps. It would also allow you to record 2.7K video at 120fps, or a 4x slo-mo in 4K 120fps. Stills would be capped at 12MP. Stay tuned for these stats to become official later this month.

That DJI will release its highly-anticipated Mavic 3 drone in November is something we have known for a while now, and now that is all but confirmed. The upcoming drone has already been spotted in the wild, looking beefy and brilliant, and DroneDJ readers have already seen the leaked specs of the Mavic 3.







As a refresher, DJI Mavic 3 is expected to be equipped with:

an omnidirectional obstacle avoidance system

an infrared detection system

a fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal with a telephoto and wide-angle camera that would be able to capture 5.2K video and 20MP stills

weigh in at 920 grams

and have a maximum flight time of 46 minutes

Mavic 3’s primary camera is a Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) sensor, similar to that found in the DJI Zenmuse X5S professional gimbal camera designed for the Inspire 2 drone. The secondary camera features a ½-inch sensor and is expected to support 7x zoom.

The Mavic 3 is expected to launch in three versions: the base model, the Fly More Combo, and the higher-end Mavic 3 Cine model.

So yes, it seems like the wait is finally over. DJI has a busy few weeks coming up and DroneDJ will keep you updated on all the latest developments so stay tuned!

Good Things Come in Threes.

October 20th | October 27th | November 5th pic.twitter.com/hkOMqehJbs — DJI (@DJIGlobal) October 12, 2021

