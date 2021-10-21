After Zino Mino Pro and Mini SE, Hubsan announces Zino Mini

Not to be confused with “the world’s first drone with obstacle avoidance under 250 grams,” the Zino Mini is the latest drone announced by Hubsan to woo beginners. But, essentially, it’s a straight copy of the Zino Mini Pro minus the obstacle avoidance sensors. And it costs $50 less.

Promoted with a tagline, “let more people fly,” Hubsan Zino Mini is being positioned as an affordable drone that sits somewhere between the Zino Mini Pro ($499) and Zino Mini SE ($349).

So, you have the 1/1.3-inch 48 MP CMOS camera that can film in 4K at 30 fps. You also get features like Night Mode, HDR, and AI Tracking Mode to optimize low-light photos or track a subject automatically. Plus, the drone can fly for up to 40 minutes on a single charge – which translates into an extra nine minutes of playtime compared to DJI Mini 2.

For this, you’d spend $459 – similar to what the Mini 2 costs.

But if someone were in the market to buy a Hubsan, wouldn’t it be better if they shelled out an extra $50 and got the Zino Mini Pro that comes with three-direction obstacle avoidance – a great feature for someone who’s new to flying drones? After all, that’s the market Hubsan is trying to target with the Zino Mini.

In any case, the Zino Mini is not available for pre-order yet. On the other hand, the Zino Mini Pro will ship tomorrow if you order it today.

And the Zino Mini SE? For that one, Hubsan is accepting pre-orders with an estimated shipping date of Oct. 30 (used to be Sept. 30). You can read up more about the Zino Mini SE and how it’s different from the Pro here.

Read more: DJI Mavic 3 flaunts slimmer arms, longer props in new leaked pictures

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos