DJI Mavic 3 flaunts slimmer arms, longer props in new leaked pictures

Mavic 3, the new flagship drone from DJI, has again made an appearance online ahead of its November 5 launch. New photos leaked today seem to suggest that Mavic 3 shipments have started to reach dealers.

The latest photo leak appears to have taken place inside a warehouse. There are two photos that show both the top and underside of the drone, while also providing a good look at the new dual-camera module.

Also read: Massive DJI Action 2 camera leak reveals all

One of the most noticeable things in today’s photo leak is how sleek the arms of the new Mavic 3 appear to be, compared to its predecessor. The propellers have also received a makeover, with their tips no longer showing any curves. Also, the props look much longer, don’t they? Take a look:





Mavic 3 could be much quieter

Now, DJI wouldn’t go around changing the design simply because it’s launching the next generation of its flagship product. This brand-new aerodynamic design will most likely contribute to a quieter flight and increase Mavic 3’s efficiency.

One of the major reasons why drones are so noisy is because the spinning propellers cut through the air incredibly quickly and cause vibrations. The smaller the propeller, the faster it would need to rotate to keep the drone in the air. Large propellers don’t require that high a rotational frequency.

At the same time, a low-frequency sound is also generated when propeller blades pass over the arms of the drone, creating a temporary pressure wave in the area. So, as such, thinner arms should also contribute to a lower noise signature of the DJI Mavic 3.

It’s worth noting that the long-awaited product was recently registered with the FCC, and that filing contained a rather interesting detail – the difference between the Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine drones.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ for more details on the Mavic 3!

Read more: New DJI Ronin 4D cinema camera borrows several drone innovations

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos