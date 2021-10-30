DJI Mavic 3 pricing previewed and oh boy I hope you are sitting down

The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom and 2 Pro debuted in 2018 at $1,249 and $1,449 respectively (the Pro was updated to $1499 a month later). So even with the global chip shortage, inflation and everything else, the DJI Mavic 3 should pull in pretty close to that, right? Uhh well..

According to the latest leaks, you might have to dive deeper into junior’s college fund to pick up the latest Mavics. We’ve seen a lot of the new DJI Mavic 3 specs so clearly a premium is expected but if the latest leaks are to be believed, DJI has definitely moved up market.

DroneDJ had heard a lower number a few months ago but things change. Inflation and chip shortages seems to have driven the prices up.

DJI Mavic 3 Prices

Chinese prices were leaked via OsitaLV today

¥‎13,888 for Mavic 3

¥‎17,688 for fly-more combo

¥‎32,888 for Mavic 3 Cine

At 6.41 Yuan to the dollar, the rough US equivalents are:

$2299USD for Mavic 3

$2799USD for fly-more combo

$5199USD for Mavic 3 Cine

That’s about $500 more than we were hoping for and the Cine is way into Professional range.

That said, these drones do bring a lot to the table. What do you think, time to take out a 2nd mortgage?

