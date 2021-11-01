Skydio 2 drone drops to all-time low price of $949 in early Black Friday deal

Skydio is kicking off its Black Friday holiday sale early this year. The US-based drone manufacturer is offering a serious discount on its highly-capable Skydio 2 craft, bringing the starting price to an all-time low of $949.

Skydio 2 is a super-smart AI drone with superior obstacle avoidance and tracking capabilities. So, at $999 US for the basic kit, the drone had always been priced very reasonably. But in May 2021, the price for this drone jumped from $999 to $1,349, which was a big bummer for many drone enthusiasts.

If you also missed out on a chance to order a Skydio 2 before the price hike, this deal is for you. Starting today, the drone maker is giving $400 off the Skydio 2 Starter kit and up to $500 off when you bundle a Skydio 2 Starter Kit + upgrade kit in a single purchase. This brings the starting price for a Skydio 2 to an all-time low price of $949.

Skydio 2 captures stunning 4K60 HDR content

Do note that this promotional pricing of $949 is only valid for orders placed via Skydio’s online store and is not valid for Enterprise customers. The deal is valid while supplies last or until Skydio ends the promotion.

Skydio 2 Black Friday sale drone giveaway

In the meantime, the drone manufacturer is giving its Instagram followers an opportunity to earn a Skydio 2 drone. In this holiday promotion, Skydio will keep track of the most highly engaged public accounts all season long. The community member with the most “Engagement Points” in a week will take home a Skydio 2 drone.

You can earn points by commenting on Skydio’s posts, re-sharing its Instagram stories, tagging the company at every possible chance, and using the hashtag “#SkydioGiveaway” in your posts. You don’t need to be a Skydio 2 owner to participate and there’s no luck involved with winning. There’s no limit to the number of points you can earn each week, but the tally will reset every Monday throughout the duration of Skydio’s Black Friday sale.

Read more: First DJI Mavic 3 review video leaks online

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos