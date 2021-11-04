DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro spec sheet

For those considering a DJI Mavic Pro 2 vs. the newly announced Mavic 3, we’ve put together a comparison of the specs. The big differences are in flight time at 31 mins for Mavic 2 vs 46 for the Mavic 3, a whopping >50% improvement (!) multiple lenses on the Mavic 3 and of course ProRes on the Cine version (which weighs 4 grams more). Lots more little details in the numbers below…
Perhaps what’s most impressive on the Mavic 3 is that they made all of these improvements while actually reducing the weight. And if you take the heavier battery out of the Mavic 3 it weighs almost nothing.
Also keep in mind probably the biggest spec change, the price. DJI Mavic 3 is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in several configurations:
- The Mavic 3 Standard version retails for $2199 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 1, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC-N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 3, and other essential items.
- The DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo retails for $2999 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC -N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), Convertible Carrying Bag × 1, and other essential items.
- The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo retails for $4999 USD and includes a built-in 1TB SSD, and supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ video recording. The Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo also has more extensive contents, including: Mavic 3 Cine drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, DJI RC Pro × 1, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), ND Filters Set (ND64\128\256\512), Convertible Carrying Bag, DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable, and other essential items.
Below is the whole spec sheet:
|Specs
|Mavic 2 Pro
|Mavic 3 Series
|Takeoff Weight
|907 g
|899 g (Cine), 895 g (Standard)
|Dimensions (Folded/Unfolded)
|Folded (without propellers) 212.86×99.83×93.04 mm (Length×Width×Height)
Unfolded (without propellers) 319.55 × 256.46 x 90.5 mm (Length×Width×Height)
|Folded (without propellers) 212×96.3×90.3 mm (Length×Width×Height)
Unfolded (without propellers) 347.5×283×107.7 mm (Length×Width×Height)
|Wheelbase
|Diagonal: 353.66 mm
|Diagonal: 380.1 mm
|Max Ascent Speed
|5 m/s (S mode)
4 m/s (P mode)
|6 m/s (P mode)
8 m/s (S mode)
|Max Descent Speed
|3 m/s (S mode)
3 m/s (P mode)
|6 m/s (P mode)
6 m/s (S mode)
|Max Flight Speed (near sea level, no wind)
|20 m/s (S Mode)
|21 m/s (S mode)
|Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level
|6000 m
|6000 m
|Max Flight Time (no wind)
|31 minutes
|46 minutes
|Max Hovering Time (no wind)
|29 minutes
|40 minutes
|Max Wind Speed Resistance
|8-10.7 m/s
|10.8-13.8/s
|Max Tilt Angle
|35° (S Mode) about 20 m/s
25° (P Mode) about 15 m/s
|35°
|Max Angular Velocity
|200°/s
|200°/s
|Operating Temperature
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104°F)
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104°F)
|GNSS
|GPS+GLONASS
|GPS+Galileo+BeiDou
|Hovering Accuracy Range
|Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±1.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
|Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
|Internal Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Sensor
|1-Inch CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP
|4/3 CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP
|Lenses
|FOV: 77°
Format Equivalent: 28mm
Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11
Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with Autofocus)
|FOV: 84°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11
Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with Autofocus)
|Shutter Speed
|Electronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s
|Electronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s
|Max Image Size
|5472×3648
|Main Unit: 5280×3956
|Still Photography Modes
|Single shot: 20 MP
Burst Shooting: 3/5 bracketed frames
Timed (2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s)
|Single shot: 20 MP
Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 20 MP, 3/5 bracketed frames at 0.7EV
Timed: 20 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s
|Video Resolution
|4K: 3840×2160 24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2688×1512 24/25/30/48/50/60fps
FHD: 1920×1080 24/25/30/48/50/60/120fps
|Apple ProRes 422 HQ
5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps
DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
H264/H.265
5K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50p
DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*/200*fps
* Frame rates above are recording frame rates. Videos will be played as slow-motion videos.
|Max Video Bitrate
|100 Mbps
|H.264/H.265 Bitrate: H.264 Max 200Mbps, H.265 Max 140Mbps
|Supported File Formats
|FAT32 (≤32 GB)
exFAT（>32 GB）
|exFAT
|Photo Format
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|Video Formats
|MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
|Mavic 3: MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
Mavic 3 Cine: MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265); MOV (Apple ProRes 422 HQ)
|Telelens Sensor
|N/A
|1/2-Inch CMOS,
|Lenses
|FOV: 15°
Format Equivalent: 162 mm
Aperture: f/4.4
Focus: 3 meters to ∞
|Max Image Size
|4000×3000
|Photo Format
|JPEG
|Video Formats
|MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
|Still Photography Modes
|Single shot: 12 MP
|Video Resolution
|H264/H.265
4K: 3840×2160@30fps
|Digital Zoom
|4x
|Stabilization
|3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
|3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
|Mechanical Range
|Tilt: -135° to 45°
Pan: -100° to 100°
|Tilt: -135° to 100°
Roll: -45° to 45°
Pan: -27° to 27°
|Controllable Range
|Tilt: -90° to 30°
Pan: -75° to 75°
|Tilt: -90° to 35°
Pan: -5° to 5°
|Max Control Speed (tilt)
|120°/s
|100°/s
|Angular Vibration Range
|±0.01° (Mavic 2 Pro)
±0.005° (Mavic 2 Zoom)
|±0.007°
|Sensing System
|Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing (Forward, Backward, Downward Binocular vision, Left and Right monocular vision, Upward, Downward Infrared sensing system)
|Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing (Forward, Backward, Left, Right, Upward, Downward Binocular vision, with monocular vision and Downward infrared sensing system)
|Forward Vision System
|Precision Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m
Detection Range: 20 to 40 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤14m/s
FOV: Horizontal 40°, Vertical 70°
|Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m
Detection Range: 0.5-200 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤16m/s
FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103°
|Backward
|Precision Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m
Detection Range: 16-32 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤12m/s
FOV: Horizontal 60°, Vertical 77°
|Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤14m/s
FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103°
|Lateral Sensing System
|Detection Range: 0.5-10 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤8m/s
FOV: Horizontal 80°, Vertical 65°
|Measurement Range: 0.5-25 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤16m/s
FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 85°
|Upward
|Precision Measurement Range: 0.1-8 m
|Measurement Range: 0.2-10 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤6m/s
FOV: Front and Back 100°, Left and Right 90°
|Downward Vision System
|Effective Sensing Height: 0.5-11 m
Detection Range: 11 to 22 m
|Measurement Range: 0.3 to 18 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤6m/s
FOV: Front and Back 130°, Left and Right 160°
|Operating Environment
|Forward, Backward, Left and Right: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)
Upward: Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)
Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15) Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)
|Forward, Backward, Left, Right and Upward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)
Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15) Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)
|Video Transmission System
|OcuSync 2.0
|O3+
|Live View Quality
|Remote Controller: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps
DJI Goggles: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps
DJI Goggles RE: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps
|Remote Controller: 1080p@30fps/1080p@60fps
|Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, free of interference, and aligned with controller)
|2.400-2.483 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz
FCC: 10 km
CE: 6 km
SRRC: 6 km
MIC: 5 km
|2.400-2.483 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz
FCC: 15 km
CE: 12 km
SRRC: 8 km
MIC: 8 km
|Max Download Bitrate
|40Mbps
|SDR: 5.5MB/s (with RC-N1 remote controller); 15MB/s (with DJI RC Pro)
Wi-Fi 6: 80MB/s
|Latency (depending on environmental conditions and mobile device)
|120-130 ms
|130 ms (with RC-N1 remote controller)
120 ms (with DJI RC Pro)
|Operation Frequency
|2.400-2.483 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz
|2.400-2.4835 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz
|Antennas
|2 antennas, 1T2R
|4 antennas, 2T4R
|Transmitter Power (EIRP)
|2.4 GHz:
FCC: ≤26 dBm
CE/SRRC/MIC: ≤20 dBm
5.8 GHz:
FCC: ≤26 dBm
CE: ≤14 dBm
SRRC: ≤26 dBm
|2.4 GHz:
FCC: ≤33 dBm
CE/SRRC/MIC: ≤20 dBm
5.8 GHz:
FCC: ≤33 dBm
CE: ≤14 dBm
SRRC: ≤30 dBm
|Capacity
|3850 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Voltage
|15.4 V
|15.4 V
|Charging Voltage Limit
|17.6 V
|17.6 V
|Battery Type
|LiPo 4S
|LiPo 4S
|Energy
|59.29 Wh
|77 Wh
|Weight
|297 g
|335.5 g
|Charging Temperature
|5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
|5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
|Input
|100-240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.8A
|100-240 V AC, 47-63 Hz, 2.0 A
|USB-C Port
|Battery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 A
|USB-C: 5.0 V⎓5.0 A/9.0⎓5.0 A/12.0 V⎓5.0 A/15.0 V⎓4.3 A/20.0 V⎓3.25 A/5.0~20.0 V⎓3.25 A
|USB-A port
|USB Port: 5 V⎓2 A
|USB-A: 5 V⎓2 A
|Rated Power
|60 W
|65 W
|Input
|Battery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 A
|USB-C: 5V~20V⎓5.0 A max
|Output
|Battery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 A
|Battery: 12~17.6V⎓5.0 A max
|Rated Power
|60 W
|65 W
|Charging Type
|4 batteries charging in sequence
|3 batteries charging in sequence
|Charging Temperature Range
|5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
|5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
|Input
|Car Power Input: 12.7 V to 16 V⎓10 A max
|Car Power Input: 12.7 V to 16 V⎓6.5 A, rated voltage 14 V DC
|Output
|Battery: 17.6 V⎓4.5 A or 17.0 V⎓4.5 A
|USB-C: 5.0 V⎓5.0 A/9.0⎓5.0 A/12.0 V⎓5.0 A/15.0 V⎓4.3A/20.0 V⎓3.25 A/5.0~20.0 V⎓3.25 A
USB-A: 5 V⎓2 A
|Rated Power
|80 W
|65 W
|Charging Temperature Range
|5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
|5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
|Supported SD Cards
|Supports a microSD card with a capacity of up to 128 GB and a transmission speed of UHS-I Speed Grade 3
|SDXC or UHS-I microSD card with a capacity of up to 2 TB
|SSD Specs
|No
|Capacity: 1 TB (Cine)
Max Read Speed: 700MB/s
Max Write Speed: 471MB/s
|Supports Multiple Controllers
|N/A
|No
|Remote Controller Transmission System
|O2
|Battery Life
|6 hours (4 hours when charging a mobile device)
|Supported USB Port Types
|Lightning, Micro USB, USB-C
|Max Supported Mobile Device Size
|180×86×10 mm (length×width×height)
|Operating Temperature
|0° to 40°C (14° to 104°F)
|Transmitter Power (EIRP)
|2.4 GHz: ≤26 dBm (FCC), ≤20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC)
5.8 GHz: ≤26 dBm (FCC/SRRC), ≤14 dBm (CE)
