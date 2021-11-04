DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro spec sheet

For those considering a DJI Mavic Pro 2 vs. the newly announced Mavic 3, we’ve put together a comparison of the specs. The big differences are in flight time at 31 mins for Mavic 2 vs 46 for the Mavic 3, a whopping >50% improvement (!) multiple lenses on the Mavic 3 and of course ProRes on the Cine version (which weighs 4 grams more). Lots more little details in the numbers below…

Perhaps what’s most impressive on the Mavic 3 is that they made all of these improvements while actually reducing the weight. And if you take the heavier battery out of the Mavic 3 it weighs almost nothing.

Also keep in mind probably the biggest spec change, the price. DJI Mavic 3 is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in several configurations:

  • The Mavic 3 Standard version retails for $2199 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 1, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC-N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 3, and other essential items.
  • The DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo retails for $2999 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC -N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), Convertible Carrying Bag × 1, and other essential items.
  • The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo retails for $4999 USD and includes a built-in 1TB SSD, and supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ video recording. The Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo also has more extensive contents, including: Mavic 3 Cine drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, DJI RC Pro × 1, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), ND Filters Set (ND64\128\256\512), Convertible Carrying Bag, DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable, and other essential items.

Below is the whole spec sheet:

SpecsMavic 2 ProMavic 3 Series
Takeoff Weight907 g899 g (Cine), 895 g (Standard)
Dimensions (Folded/Unfolded)Folded (without propellers) 212.86×99.83×93.04 mm (Length×Width×Height)
Unfolded (without propellers) 319.55 × 256.46 x 90.5 mm (Length×Width×Height)		Folded (without propellers) 212×96.3×90.3 mm (Length×Width×Height)
Unfolded (without propellers) 347.5×283×107.7 mm (Length×Width×Height)
WheelbaseDiagonal: 353.66 mmDiagonal: 380.1 mm
Max Ascent Speed5 m/s (S mode)
4 m/s (P mode)		6 m/s (P mode)
8 m/s (S mode)
Max Descent Speed3 m/s (S mode)
3 m/s (P mode)		6 m/s (P mode)
6 m/s (S mode)
Max Flight Speed (near sea level, no wind)20 m/s (S Mode)21 m/s (S mode)
Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level6000 m6000 m
Max Flight Time (no wind)31 minutes46 minutes
Max Hovering Time (no wind)29 minutes40 minutes
Max Wind Speed Resistance8-10.7 m/s10.8-13.8/s
Max Tilt Angle35° (S Mode) about 20 m/s
25° (P Mode) about 15 m/s		35°
Max Angular Velocity200°/s200°/s
Operating Temperature-10° to 40° C (14° to 104°F)-10° to 40° C (14° to 104°F)
GNSSGPS+GLONASSGPS+Galileo+BeiDou
Hovering Accuracy RangeVertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±1.5 m (with GPS Positioning)		Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)
Internal Storage8 GB8 GB
Sensor1-Inch CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP4/3 CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP
LensesFOV: 77°
Format Equivalent: 28mm
Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11
Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with Autofocus)		FOV: 84°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11
Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with Autofocus)
Shutter SpeedElectronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 sElectronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s
Max Image Size5472×3648Main Unit: 5280×3956
Still Photography ModesSingle shot: 20 MP
Burst Shooting: 3/5 bracketed frames
Timed (2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s)		Single shot: 20 MP
Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 20 MP, 3/5 bracketed frames at 0.7EV
Timed: 20 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s
Video Resolution4K: 3840×2160 24/25/30fps
2.7K: 2688×1512 24/25/30/48/50/60fps
FHD: 1920×1080 24/25/30/48/50/60/120fps		Apple ProRes 422 HQ
5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps
DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

H264/H.265
5K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50p
DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps
FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*/200*fps

* Frame rates above are recording frame rates. Videos will be played as slow-motion videos.
Max Video Bitrate100 MbpsH.264/H.265 Bitrate: H.264 Max 200Mbps, H.265 Max 140Mbps
Supported File FormatsFAT32 (≤32 GB)
exFAT（>32 GB）		exFAT
Photo FormatJPEG/DNG (RAW)JPEG/DNG (RAW)
Video FormatsMP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)Mavic 3: MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
Mavic 3 Cine: MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265); MOV (Apple ProRes 422 HQ)
Telelens SensorN/A1/2-Inch CMOS,
LensesFOV: 15°
Format Equivalent: 162 mm
Aperture: f/4.4
Focus: 3 meters to ∞
Max Image Size4000×3000
Photo FormatJPEG
Video FormatsMP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
Still Photography ModesSingle shot: 12 MP
Video ResolutionH264/H.265
4K: 3840×2160@30fps
Digital Zoom4x
Stabilization3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
Mechanical RangeTilt: -135° to 45°
Pan: -100° to 100°		Tilt: -135° to 100°
Roll: -45° to 45°
Pan: -27° to 27°
Controllable RangeTilt: -90° to 30°
Pan: -75° to 75°		Tilt: -90° to 35°
Pan: -5° to 5°
Max Control Speed (tilt)120°/s100°/s
Angular Vibration Range±0.01° (Mavic 2 Pro)
±0.005° (Mavic 2 Zoom)		±0.007°
Sensing SystemOmnidirectional Obstacle Sensing (Forward, Backward, Downward Binocular vision, Left and Right monocular vision, Upward, Downward Infrared sensing system)Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing (Forward, Backward, Left, Right, Upward, Downward Binocular vision, with monocular vision and Downward infrared sensing system)
Forward Vision SystemPrecision Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m
Detection Range: 20 to 40 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤14m/s
FOV: Horizontal 40°, Vertical 70°		Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m
Detection Range: 0.5-200 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤16m/s
FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103°
BackwardPrecision Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m
Detection Range: 16-32 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤12m/s
FOV: Horizontal 60°, Vertical 77°		Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤14m/s
FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103°
Lateral Sensing SystemDetection Range: 0.5-10 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤8m/s
FOV: Horizontal 80°, Vertical 65°		Measurement Range: 0.5-25 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤16m/s
FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 85°
UpwardPrecision Measurement Range: 0.1-8 mMeasurement Range: 0.2-10 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤6m/s
FOV: Front and Back 100°, Left and Right 90°
Downward Vision SystemEffective Sensing Height: 0.5-11 m
Detection Range: 11 to 22 m		Measurement Range: 0.3 to 18 m
Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤6m/s
FOV: Front and Back 130°, Left and Right 160°
Operating EnvironmentForward, Backward, Left and Right: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)
Upward: Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)
Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15) Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)		Forward, Backward, Left, Right and Upward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)
Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15) Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)
Video Transmission SystemOcuSync 2.0O3+
Live View QualityRemote Controller: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps
DJI Goggles: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps
DJI Goggles RE: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps		Remote Controller: 1080p@30fps/1080p@60fps
Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, free of interference, and aligned with controller)2.400-2.483 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz
FCC: 10 km
CE: 6 km
SRRC: 6 km
MIC: 5 km		2.400-2.483 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz
FCC: 15 km
CE: 12 km
SRRC: 8 km
MIC: 8 km
Max Download Bitrate40MbpsSDR: 5.5MB/s (with RC-N1 remote controller); 15MB/s (with DJI RC Pro)
Wi-Fi 6: 80MB/s
Latency (depending on environmental conditions and mobile device)120-130 ms130 ms (with RC-N1 remote controller)
120 ms (with DJI RC Pro)
Operation Frequency2.400-2.483 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz		2.400-2.4835 GHz
5.725-5.850 GHz
Antennas2 antennas, 1T2R4 antennas, 2T4R
Transmitter Power (EIRP)2.4 GHz:
FCC: ≤26 dBm
CE/SRRC/MIC: ≤20 dBm

5.8 GHz:
FCC: ≤26 dBm
CE: ≤14 dBm
SRRC: ≤26 dBm		2.4 GHz:
FCC: ≤33 dBm
CE/SRRC/MIC: ≤20 dBm

5.8 GHz:
FCC: ≤33 dBm
CE: ≤14 dBm
SRRC: ≤30 dBm
Capacity3850 mAh5000 mAh
Voltage15.4 V15.4 V
Charging Voltage Limit17.6 V17.6 V
Battery TypeLiPo 4SLiPo 4S
Energy59.29 Wh77 Wh
Weight297 g335.5 g
Charging Temperature5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
Input100-240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.8A100-240 V AC, 47-63 Hz, 2.0 A
USB-C PortBattery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 AUSB-C: 5.0 V⎓5.0 A/9.0⎓5.0 A/12.0 V⎓5.0 A/15.0 V⎓4.3 A/20.0 V⎓3.25 A/5.0~20.0 V⎓3.25 A
USB-A portUSB Port: 5 V⎓2 AUSB-A: 5 V⎓2 A
Rated Power60 W65 W
InputBattery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 AUSB-C: 5V~20V⎓5.0 A max
OutputBattery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 ABattery: 12~17.6V⎓5.0 A max
Rated Power60 W65 W
Charging Type4 batteries charging in sequence3 batteries charging in sequence
Charging Temperature Range5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
InputCar Power Input: 12.7 V to 16 V⎓10 A maxCar Power Input: 12.7 V to 16 V⎓6.5 A, rated voltage 14 V DC
OutputBattery: 17.6 V⎓4.5 A or 17.0 V⎓4.5 AUSB-C: 5.0 V⎓5.0 A/9.0⎓5.0 A/12.0 V⎓5.0 A/15.0 V⎓4.3A/20.0 V⎓3.25 A/5.0~20.0 V⎓3.25 A
USB-A: 5 V⎓2 A
Rated Power80 W65 W
Charging Temperature Range5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F)
Supported SD CardsSupports a microSD card with a capacity of up to 128 GB and a transmission speed of UHS-I Speed Grade 3SDXC or UHS-I microSD card with a capacity of up to 2 TB
SSD SpecsNoCapacity: 1 TB (Cine)
Max Read Speed: 700MB/s
Max Write Speed: 471MB/s
Supports Multiple ControllersN/ANo
Remote Controller Transmission SystemO2
Battery Life6 hours (4 hours when charging a mobile device)
Supported USB Port TypesLightning, Micro USB, USB-C
Max Supported Mobile Device Size180×86×10 mm (length×width×height)
Operating Temperature0° to 40°C (14° to 104°F)
Transmitter Power (EIRP)2.4 GHz: ≤26 dBm (FCC), ≤20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC)
5.8 GHz: ≤26 dBm (FCC/SRRC), ≤14 dBm (CE)

