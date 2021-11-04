DJI Mavic 3 vs. Mavic 2 Pro spec sheet

For those considering a DJI Mavic Pro 2 vs. the newly announced Mavic 3, we’ve put together a comparison of the specs. The big differences are in flight time at 31 mins for Mavic 2 vs 46 for the Mavic 3, a whopping >50% improvement (!) multiple lenses on the Mavic 3 and of course ProRes on the Cine version (which weighs 4 grams more). Lots more little details in the numbers below…

Perhaps what’s most impressive on the Mavic 3 is that they made all of these improvements while actually reducing the weight. And if you take the heavier battery out of the Mavic 3 it weighs almost nothing.

Also keep in mind probably the biggest spec change, the price. DJI Mavic 3 is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in several configurations:

The Mavic 3 Standard version retails for $2199 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 1, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC-N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 3, and other essential items.

The DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo retails for $2999 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC -N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), Convertible Carrying Bag × 1, and other essential items.

The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo retails for $4999 USD and includes a built-in 1TB SSD, and supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ video recording. The Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo also has more extensive contents, including: Mavic 3 Cine drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, DJI RC Pro × 1, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), ND Filters Set (ND64\128\256\512), Convertible Carrying Bag, DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable, and other essential items.

Below is the whole spec sheet:

Specs Mavic 2 Pro Mavic 3 Series Takeoff Weight 907 g 899 g (Cine), 895 g (Standard) Dimensions (Folded/Unfolded) Folded (without propellers) 212.86×99.83×93.04 mm (Length×Width×Height)

Unfolded (without propellers) 319.55 × 256.46 x 90.5 mm (Length×Width×Height) Folded (without propellers) 212×96.3×90.3 mm (Length×Width×Height)

Unfolded (without propellers) 347.5×283×107.7 mm (Length×Width×Height) Wheelbase Diagonal: 353.66 mm Diagonal: 380.1 mm Max Ascent Speed 5 m/s (S mode)

4 m/s (P mode) 6 m/s (P mode)

8 m/s (S mode) Max Descent Speed 3 m/s (S mode)

3 m/s (P mode) 6 m/s (P mode)

6 m/s (S mode) Max Flight Speed (near sea level, no wind) 20 m/s (S Mode) 21 m/s (S mode) Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level 6000 m 6000 m Max Flight Time (no wind) 31 minutes 46 minutes Max Hovering Time (no wind) 29 minutes 40 minutes Max Wind Speed Resistance 8-10.7 m/s 10.8-13.8/s Max Tilt Angle 35° (S Mode) about 20 m/s

25° (P Mode) about 15 m/s 35° Max Angular Velocity 200°/s 200°/s Operating Temperature -10° to 40° C (14° to 104°F) -10° to 40° C (14° to 104°F) GNSS GPS+GLONASS GPS+Galileo+BeiDou Hovering Accuracy Range Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)

Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±1.5 m (with GPS Positioning) Vertical: ±0.1 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning)

Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with Vision Positioning); ±0.5 m (with GPS Positioning) Internal Storage 8 GB 8 GB Sensor 1-Inch CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP 4/3 CMOS, Effective pixels: 20 MP Lenses FOV: 77°

Format Equivalent: 28mm

Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11

Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with Autofocus) FOV: 84°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/2.8 to f/11

Focus: 1 m to ∞ (with Autofocus) Shutter Speed Electronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s Electronic Shutter: 8-1/8000 s Max Image Size 5472×3648 Main Unit: 5280×3956 Still Photography Modes Single shot: 20 MP

Burst Shooting: 3/5 bracketed frames

Timed (2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s) Single shot: 20 MP

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 20 MP, 3/5 bracketed frames at 0.7EV

Timed: 20 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60 s Video Resolution 4K: 3840×2160 24/25/30fps

2.7K: 2688×1512 24/25/30/48/50/60fps

FHD: 1920×1080 24/25/30/48/50/60/120fps Apple ProRes 422 HQ

5.1K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50fps

DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps



H264/H.265

5K: 5120×2700@24/25/30/48/50p

DCI 4K: 4096×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*fps

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/120*/200*fps



* Frame rates above are recording frame rates. Videos will be played as slow-motion videos. Max Video Bitrate 100 Mbps H.264/H.265 Bitrate: H.264 Max 200Mbps, H.265 Max 140Mbps Supported File Formats FAT32 (≤32 GB)

exFAT（>32 GB） exFAT Photo Format JPEG/DNG (RAW) JPEG/DNG (RAW) Video Formats MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265) Mavic 3: MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)

Mavic 3 Cine: MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265); MOV (Apple ProRes 422 HQ) Telelens Sensor N/A 1/2-Inch CMOS, Lenses FOV: 15°

Format Equivalent: 162 mm

Aperture: f/4.4

Focus: 3 meters to ∞ Max Image Size 4000×3000 Photo Format JPEG Video Formats MP4/MOV (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265) Still Photography Modes Single shot: 12 MP Video Resolution H264/H.265

4K: 3840×2160@30fps Digital Zoom 4x Stabilization 3-axis (tilt, roll, pan) 3-axis (tilt, roll, pan) Mechanical Range Tilt: -135° to 45°

Pan: -100° to 100° Tilt: -135° to 100°

Roll: -45° to 45°

Pan: -27° to 27° Controllable Range Tilt: -90° to 30°

Pan: -75° to 75° Tilt: -90° to 35°

Pan: -5° to 5° Max Control Speed (tilt) 120°/s 100°/s Angular Vibration Range ±0.01° (Mavic 2 Pro)

±0.005° (Mavic 2 Zoom) ±0.007° Sensing System Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing (Forward, Backward, Downward Binocular vision, Left and Right monocular vision, Upward, Downward Infrared sensing system) Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing (Forward, Backward, Left, Right, Upward, Downward Binocular vision, with monocular vision and Downward infrared sensing system) Forward Vision System Precision Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m

Detection Range: 20 to 40 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤14m/s

FOV: Horizontal 40°, Vertical 70° Measurement Range: 0.5-20 m

Detection Range: 0.5-200 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤16m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103° Backward Precision Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m

Detection Range: 16-32 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤12m/s

FOV: Horizontal 60°, Vertical 77° Measurement Range: 0.5-16 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤14m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 103° Lateral Sensing System Detection Range: 0.5-10 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤8m/s

FOV: Horizontal 80°, Vertical 65° Measurement Range: 0.5-25 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤16m/s

FOV: Horizontal 90°, Vertical 85° Upward Precision Measurement Range: 0.1-8 m Measurement Range: 0.2-10 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤6m/s

FOV: Front and Back 100°, Left and Right 90° Downward Vision System Effective Sensing Height: 0.5-11 m

Detection Range: 11 to 22 m Measurement Range: 0.3 to 18 m

Effective Sensing Speed: Flight Speed ≤6m/s

FOV: Front and Back 130°, Left and Right 160° Operating Environment Forward, Backward, Left and Right: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)

Upward: Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people)

Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15) Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people) Forward, Backward, Left, Right and Upward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux>15)

Downward: Surface with a clear pattern and adequate lighting (lux >15) Diffuse reflective surface with diffuse reflectivity>20% (e.g., walls, trees, people) Video Transmission System OcuSync 2.0 O3+ Live View Quality Remote Controller: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps

DJI Goggles: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps

DJI Goggles RE: 720p@30fps/1080p@30fps Remote Controller: 1080p@30fps/1080p@60fps Max Transmission Distance (unobstructed, free of interference, and aligned with controller) 2.400-2.483 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz

FCC: 10 km

CE: 6 km

SRRC: 6 km

MIC: 5 km 2.400-2.483 GHz; 5.725-5.850 GHz

FCC: 15 km

CE: 12 km

SRRC: 8 km

MIC: 8 km Max Download Bitrate 40Mbps SDR: 5.5MB/s (with RC-N1 remote controller); 15MB/s (with DJI RC Pro)

Wi-Fi 6: 80MB/s Latency (depending on environmental conditions and mobile device) 120-130 ms 130 ms (with RC-N1 remote controller)

120 ms (with DJI RC Pro) Operation Frequency 2.400-2.483 GHz

5.725-5.850 GHz 2.400-2.4835 GHz

5.725-5.850 GHz Antennas 2 antennas, 1T2R 4 antennas, 2T4R Transmitter Power (EIRP) 2.4 GHz:

FCC: ≤26 dBm

CE/SRRC/MIC: ≤20 dBm



5.8 GHz:

FCC: ≤26 dBm

CE: ≤14 dBm

SRRC: ≤26 dBm 2.4 GHz:

FCC: ≤33 dBm

CE/SRRC/MIC: ≤20 dBm



5.8 GHz:

FCC: ≤33 dBm

CE: ≤14 dBm

SRRC: ≤30 dBm Capacity 3850 mAh 5000 mAh Voltage 15.4 V 15.4 V Charging Voltage Limit 17.6 V 17.6 V Battery Type LiPo 4S LiPo 4S Energy 59.29 Wh 77 Wh Weight 297 g 335.5 g Charging Temperature 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F) 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F) Input 100-240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.8A 100-240 V AC, 47-63 Hz, 2.0 A USB-C Port Battery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 A USB-C: 5.0 V⎓5.0 A/9.0⎓5.0 A/12.0 V⎓5.0 A/15.0 V⎓4.3 A/20.0 V⎓3.25 A/5.0~20.0 V⎓3.25 A USB-A port USB Port: 5 V⎓2 A USB-A: 5 V⎓2 A Rated Power 60 W 65 W Input Battery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 A USB-C: 5V~20V⎓5.0 A max Output Battery: 17.6 V⎓3.41 A or 17.0 V⎓3.53 A Battery: 12~17.6V⎓5.0 A max Rated Power 60 W 65 W Charging Type 4 batteries charging in sequence 3 batteries charging in sequence Charging Temperature Range 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F) 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F) Input Car Power Input: 12.7 V to 16 V⎓10 A max Car Power Input: 12.7 V to 16 V⎓6.5 A, rated voltage 14 V DC Output Battery: 17.6 V⎓4.5 A or 17.0 V⎓4.5 A USB-C: 5.0 V⎓5.0 A/9.0⎓5.0 A/12.0 V⎓5.0 A/15.0 V⎓4.3A/20.0 V⎓3.25 A/5.0~20.0 V⎓3.25 A

USB-A: 5 V⎓2 A Rated Power 80 W 65 W Charging Temperature Range 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F) 5° to 40°C (41° to 104°F) Supported SD Cards Supports a microSD card with a capacity of up to 128 GB and a transmission speed of UHS-I Speed Grade 3 SDXC or UHS-I microSD card with a capacity of up to 2 TB SSD Specs No Capacity: 1 TB (Cine)

Max Read Speed: 700MB/s

Max Write Speed: 471MB/s Supports Multiple Controllers N/A No Remote Controller Transmission System O2 Battery Life 6 hours (4 hours when charging a mobile device) Supported USB Port Types Lightning, Micro USB, USB-C Max Supported Mobile Device Size 180×86×10 mm (length×width×height) Operating Temperature 0° to 40°C (14° to 104°F) Transmitter Power (EIRP) 2.4 GHz: ≤26 dBm (FCC), ≤20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC)

5.8 GHz: ≤26 dBm (FCC/SRRC), ≤14 dBm (CE)

