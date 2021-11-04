Skydio expands Australia sales channel with Sphere Drones partnership

Continuing its push to become a global force, US drone maker Skydio has partnered with Australia’s Sphere Drones to accelerate the sales and distribution of its products “Down Under.”

This new distribution partnership makes Sphere Drones the only reseller of Skdyio’s X2 and 2 drones in Australia along with its Skydio Autonomy AI software, Skydio Dock, Skydio 3D Scan, and Skydio Cloud solutions.

Skydio opened its doors in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) earlier this year, realizing a vacuum for drone products with AI and autonomous skills. The company’s ANZ country manager, Richard Hall, pointed out at the time:

So far, the market has been dominated by manual products that are labor intensive and difficult to operate. There is a clear demand for smarter drones that are easier to use, deliver real automation and come from trustworthy providers. Skydio’s autonomous drones and advanced integrated software respond to this need unlocking the massive untapped potential of drones.

Now, Sphere Drones comes into play as an extension of the July 2021 launch, offering customized services for Skydio’s new drones. As one of the largest drone service providers in Australia, Sphere Drones would be able to offer on-site demos of Skydio’s drones, showcasing how they’d work in the client environment, conduct training sessions, etc. And since the Sphere Drones team is spread across the continent, Skydio could also get greater access to more customers.

As Sphere Drones CEO Paris Cockinos sums up:

It is an exciting time for drone technology in Australia. Skydio has shown the world that its Skydio 2 and X2 aerial solutions and powerful software are ready for prime time and will be sure to improve workflows of many around Australia. Sphere Drones is always excited to be a part of bringing great technology to Australia and expand access to our many customers.

