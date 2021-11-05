What Mavic 3 can do in the hands of a real pro

DJI has shared a couple of videos online that show exactly what its flagship drone, Mavic 3, is capable of when it comes to aerial imaging. The short answer is: a lot.

The just-launched DJI Mavic 3 comes with the tagline: Imaging Above Everything. That’s a nod to the wide variety of improvements that the company has packed into this sub-900-gram craft to set a new standard for aerial photography. Team DroneDJ did some flying with the higher-end Cine version of the drone and came back pretty impressed. Check out our review and video here.

Impressive dual-lens camera

Mavic 3 takes DJI’s collaboration with iconic Swedish camera maker Hasselblad goes one step further with a dual-camera system. You get a customized L2D-20c aerial camera that embeds a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS sensor with a 24mm prime lens. Resolution-wise, this machine can shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps and 4K at 120fps. The Cine version supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ video recording.

The larger image sensor gives Mavic 3 better noise suppression capabilities in low-light environments. A native dynamic range of 12.8 stops helps to retain more details in highlights and shadows, giving more depth and a polished, professional look to your imagery. And since the drone comes with an adjustable aperture of f/2.8-f/11, it can easily meet the needs of aerial photographers in a wide variety of lighting scenarios.

Mavic 3’s second camera features a 162mm tele lens with 28x Hybrid Zoom (digital + optical) and aperture of f/4.4 that can freely bring distant objects visually closer, offering more dynamic perspectives and creative possibilities at a distance.

The two new videos shared by DJI show just how impressive these specs are IRL. The first one is called “A Journey Above.” It features a content creator’s relentless pursuit of fleeting moments, impeccable timing, and capturing the unforgettable. It has been shot by cinematographer Nathan McBride, who had this to say about the project:

The DJI Mavic Pro 3 official launch video has been one of the more crazy projects I’ve ever done. We shot within four different continents and over 20 locations over the span of 6 months. I’ve tested this drone for countless hours and I’m stoked to say that it is indeed the flagship drone that every filmmaker should get. (I’m not paid to say this)

McBride plans to share a BTS video also soon.

In the meantime, check out the official “Imaging Above Everything” video that DJI commissioned to Timelab Pro, a two-time winner of the New York City Drone Film Festival. This one was shot with the Mavic 3 Cine version that supports 5.1K/50fps Apple ProRes, and the quality shows:

Here’s what team Timelab Pro says about the Mavic 3:

As a group of artists, our goal is to make the viewer feel the atmosphere of the place and get a sense of it through color. Mavic 3 records rich color, allowing us to edit in any way we like, even moving a little bit away from reality to let all of the colors that the drone could capture show up.

The creative video group was also impressed by the improvements to battery life that give DJI Mavic 3 a maximum flight time of 46 minutes:

Light vanishes very fast. Sometimes we have just 15-20 minutes to capture the image we’re trying to get. Mavic 3 has such a long flight time, it enables us to find the right composition in the air whenever we fly.

You can buy the Mavic 3 from DJI’s online store and authorized retail partners in the following configurations:

The Mavic 3 Standard version retails for $2199 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 1, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC-N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 3, and other essential items.

The DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo retails for $2999 USD and includes Mavic 3 drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, RC-N1 Remote Controller × 1, RC -N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), Convertible Carrying Bag × 1, and other essential items.

The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo retails for $4999 USD and includes a built-in 1TB SSD, and supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ video recording. The Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo also has more extensive contents, including the Mavic 3 Cine drone × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 3, DJI RC Pro × 1, Battery Charger × 1, Battery Charging Hub × 1, Storage Cover × 1, Propellers (pair) × 6, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), ND Filters Set (ND64\128\256\512), Convertible Carrying Bag, DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable, and other essential items.

