5 fantastic features Mavic 3 won’t get until January 2022

Mavic 3 is the most comprehensive improvement to the world’s most popular drone series in three years. DJI has redesigned this drone from tip to tail to offer you a better sensor, dual-camera system, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and longer flight times. But there are several awesome features that the Mavic 3 is sadly missing at launch.

Mavic 3 missing features

ActiveTrack 5.0

DJI says it’s upping its subject-tracking game with the upgraded ActiveTrack 5.0 tech. Previous iterations of ActiveTrack enabled Mavic drones to follow a subject as it moved directly toward and away from the aircraft while remaining largely stationary as well as flying alongside a moving subject.

ActiveTrack 5.0, however, will allow the Mavic 3 to move with the subject as it moves forward, backward, left, right, and diagonally, and fly alongside as well as around a moving subject. In addition, if the subject moves too fast and temporarily goes out of frame, the visual sensors on the aircraft will continue to track and frame the subject intelligently and pick it back up when it reappears. The feature will be available in Normal mode as well, but not until January 2022.

QuickShots

This feature will allow your Mavic 3 drone to automatically record and shoot Hollywood-esque, professional-level clips. DJI offers five QuickShot modes through the DJI Fly app, called Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, and Boomerang. Select one and your drone will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording, enabling you to produce impressive results, whether you’re a beginner or a more experienced flyer.

MasterShots

MasterShots is another intelligent feature that was first introduced to us with the $999 DJI Air 2S but is missing from the Mavic 3. Think of it as an advanced version of QuickShots. You can use it to get the best shots in any location with just a tap. Simply select your subject, and the drone will film while executing 10 different maneuvers in sequence, keeping your subject center-frame. In the end, you get a short cinematic video that is perfect for social media sharing!

Panorama Mode

In this mode, the Mavic 3 will allow individual pictures to be directly stitched and processed by the drone, without the DJI Fly App or any post-production. Meaning, you will be able to capture breathtaking landscapes with a sweeping breadth and rich detail.

QuickTransfer

With QuickTransfer, you’d be able to store and process materials on your mobile devices without linking with the remote controller. Mavic 3 will be able to transmit materials from the drone to the mobile device more quickly through the Wi-Fi 6 protocol that would support download speeds of up to 80MB/s. In addition, Mavic 3 will also automatically select the fastest transmission mode based on the wireless environment without switching to Wi-Fi mode manually.

January 2022 firmware update

There is little doubt that Mavic 3 is a beast of a drone, capable of creating aerial magic in the hands of a real pro. But with so many features and functions missing, it sure looks like DJI has launched the Mavic 3 in a hurry, presumably to capture the holiday sales.

And that’s too bad because it’s exactly these intelligent modes and presets that would’ve made holiday drone flying much more fun for many. In any case, DJI says it will make all the missing Mavic 3 features available through a firmware update in the coming weeks. For now, that timeline has been set at January 2022. If anything changes, we’ll let you know.

