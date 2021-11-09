B&H Photo shows DJI Smart Controller as discontinued

The DJI Smart Controller is showing as out of stock on the official DJI retail store as well as with several authorized resellers. Meanwhile, B&H Photo has marked the product as “discontinued” on its website.

If you’re hoping to pick up a Smart Controller for the holidays, you may want to hurry. The product is already sold out on DJI’s online store and authorized retail stores such as Adorama and Best Buy. Some units could still be seen on Amazon at the time of publishing this post, but they also have a “limited stock” alert up.

And while some retailers are offering in-stock reminders to customers, B&H Photo has gone a step ahead and labeled the DJI Smart Controller as a product that has been discontinued by the manufacturer (see above image). We have reached out to DJI for clarification.

The DJI Smart Controller can be paired with Mini 2, Mavic Air 2, Mavic 2, and Mavic 2 Enterprise series as well as the Phantom 4 Pro V2 drones. While those who have already bought the Smart Controller were hopeful that it would be compatible with the new Mavic 3 drone series also, that’s not the case.

Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine have been released with the next-generation Smart Controller, called RC Pro. Curiously enough, RC Pro doesn’t support any other drone at the moment – even though with a price tag of $1,199, this controller is more expensive than several DJI drones.

It now appears that if the original Smart Controller is discontinued by DJI, users simply would be left with no options for a controller with a built-in display, especially if they already own a DJI drone and want to grab the controller as an accessory. The Smart Controller can still be picked up as part of the Fly More bundle combo for both DJI Air 2 and Air 2S drones.

