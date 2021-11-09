Watch DJI Mavic 3 slay wild winds like nobody’s business

When you’re paying $2,199 (or more) for a drone, you’d want to know how your aircraft would stack up against heavy winds, right? Well, the DJI Mavic 3 doesn’t fail to impress.

YouTuber DC Rainmaker has earned a reputation for pushing drones to their limits in conditions in which most people wouldn’t want to risk flying their aircraft. You could say wind tests are a specialty of his, in part because he’s based in the Netherlands.

In his latest video, DC Rainmaker tests out a brand-new Mavic 3 by the sea, inspecting the new 4K @ 120 fps mode as well as the 5.1K @ 30fps in winds gusting upward of 60 kph (37 mph). He provides a detailed look at the drone taking off in high winds, how it performs in normal and sports mode, ground detection sensor usage, as well as the zoom functions to show which lenses are used and how they handle the wind and stability.

While DJI drones are typically no slouches in the wind, gimbals can sometimes have different tolerances in terms of how they handle wind gusts. Mavic 3, for one, does an incredibly impressive job in providing steady footage. As you would see in the video below, the drone gets pushed around a lot by the wind but the video footage remains surprisingly stable.

DJI Mavic 3 high wind test video

The primary market for the Mavic 3 is imaging professionals. And a drone that can fly comfortably in heavy winds can prove to be a real advantage in professional productions where aerial cinematography tends to be complex and involved.

Also read: What Mavic 3 can do in the hands of a real pro

It’s worth noting that DJI has redesigned the Mavic 3 from tip to tail to deliver motors and propellers with higher energy efficiency, fit in a higher-capacity battery, and reduce the weight of the drone’s structure and components. The company has also streamlined the shape of Mavic 3’s arms, body, and gimbal on aerodynamic principles. The result being, in DJI’s own wind tunnel testing, Mavic 3 was able to produce 35% less drag than previous generations – a factor that also allows for faster top speeds.

Read more: 5 fantastic features Mavic 3 won’t get until January 2022

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos