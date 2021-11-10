You can now buy the $1,250 V-Coptr Falcon at Amazon

After its launch plan got massively derailed by COVID-19, the wildly eye-catching bi-copter drone from ZeroZero Robotics is finally available for purchase at Amazon. Here’s everything you need to know about the new V-Coptr Falcon, including its price, specs, features, unboxing, and more.

V-Coptr Falcon specs and features

V-Coptr Falcon is a V-shaped bi-copter that weighs 760 g. The drone uses only two tilting motors but promises a very impressive maximum flight time of 50 minutes through its 4500 mAh intelligent battery. It is also much quieter than your standard quadcopter drone, and that’s because the V-Coptr comes equipped with propellers that are specially designed for slower rotation, higher lift efficiency, and less noise.

The sensor on this drone is a 1/2.3-inch CMOS that delivers 4K video @ 30fps and 12MP stills with a 3-axis mechanical gimbal. The maximum video transmission distance is 7 km.

ZeroZero Robotics V-Coptr Falcon comes with a front-facing collision avoidance mechanism, subject tracking algorithms, and a host of pre-programmed flight paths to help you achieve cinematic effects.

Unboxing and first look video

YouTuber FlytPath received the bi-copter a few days ago and shared this unboxing and first look video. You can see that the packaging and the build quality of the V-Coptr Falcon certainly have a premium feel to them.

V-Coptr Falcon first impressions and hover test

In the meantime, drone fanatic Ken Heron decided to have a little fun with the V-Coptr Falcon for his latest video. He shows what it’s like to fly the bi-copter, tests the drone stability in hover with a variety of don’t-try-this-at-home moves, and even duct-tapes an action camera on the bird to see how it handles the weight. The video is as entertaining as it’s informative, so definitely watch it if you’ve got a few minutes.

V-Coptr Falcon price and where to buy

The V-Coptr Falcon bi-copter is available on Amazon in limited quantities at an introductory price of $1,250. The box contains V-Coptr Falcon Aircraft × 1, Intelligent Flight Battery × 1, Protective Case × 1, Gimbal Protector × 1, Charger × 1, USB3.0 (Type-C) Cable × 1, Low-Noise Propellers CW × 1, Low-Noise Propellers CCW × 1, Screwdriver Kit × 1, Landing Gear× 1, and Manuals × 1.

