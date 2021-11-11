Drone inspection software makes it to Time’s Best Inventions of 2021 list

Israeli drone company Percepto’s autonomous site inspection and monitoring software solution, AIM, has been named as one of the “100 Best Inventions of 2021” by Time magazine.

Percepto AIM leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to derive anomaly reports, trends, 3D models, measurements, high-resolution maps, and more from the field data collected by autonomous drones and robots.

This end-to-end automated inspection solution is being utilized around the world by critical infrastructure and industrial facilities that require frequent monitoring to ensure business continuity and compliance with safety and environmental guidelines.

Incidentally, the recognition from Time magazine comes days before Percepto is set to launch the 2022 AIM upgrade for specific industrial sectors such as solar, mining, energy, as well as oil and gas.

Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira accepts the honor with gratitude when he says:

Percepto created a new paradigm for industrial facility inspection by integrating AI and autonomous robot management with advanced visual data analysis. Being on this list is a testament to this accomplishment, and we thank the editors and staff at TIME for this recognition.

Meanwhile, here’s what Time magazine says about Percepto AIM in its publications:

The 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California, the deadliest in the state’s history, was caused by a worn hook on a transmission tower – a faulty part that might have been caught had there been more frequent inspections. To prevent similar occurrences, the robotics manufacturer Percepto developed AIM, a software program that uses drones and robots to inspect and monitor infrastructure like power lines, industrial sites, power plants, refineries, and mines more efficiently and safely – and importantly, more frequently. The software automates a fleet of drones and robots on a routine, then takes the data and makes sense of it. “With better foresight, we might be able to prevent these environmental tragedies that seem to be happening on a monthly basis,” says Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira.

It’s worth noting that to assemble the 2021 list, Time solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Time then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, creativity, efficacy, ambition, and impact. The result was a list including an innovative, eco-friendly dye for jeans, a truly novel pasta shape, groundbreaking vaccines for COVID-19 and malaria, and much more.

Read more: DJI lands on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies list

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos