2 unbeatable Black Friday deals on DJI Mini 2, Mini SE

Last Black Friday, DJI showered us with some really good discounts on a number of products. This year, not so much. So, we decided to look around for deals with the best free gifts instead. And we found a couple of winners.

Barring a sweet, sweet deal on the DJI FPV Drone Combo, there isn’t much we’re seeing on offer from DJI – discount-wise – this Black Friday. The company does have a weekly giveaway contest running throughout the holiday season with the new Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo as the Mega Prize. And the tech giant is also giving away what it calls “DJI Future Boxes” to 10 randomly-selected winners, offering them the first new consumer product the company will release in 2022 – catch all the deets here.

And that is awesome, but if you don’t want to take chances with your luck, you can get your hands on some great deals on DJI Mini 2 and Mini SE sub-250-gram drones right now.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo with free goodies

The DJI Mini 2 is the perfect drone for beginners and a must-have travel companion this holiday season. Weighing about as much as an apple and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the drone packs in a ton of power in its small, foldable frame.

Adorama’s limited-time Black Friday deal on DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo comes with a host of free gifts, including a SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD card ($15), Slinger Alpine 190 backpack ($40), Corel software kit, FS Labs drone landing pad ($25), and a DJI Charging Display Base ($45).

Meanwhile, you pay only $599 for the drone combo – the same price you’d pay anywhere else also, including at DJI’s online store. You can also pick up the drone without the extra accessories that come with the Fly More Combo and still get some neat gifts for $449.

DJI Mini SE extra battery bundle with free gifts

The Mini SE is the most affordable drone from DJI. Packing in the tech goodness of the original Mavic Mini, the DJI Mini SE uses the shell of the more advanced Mini 2 and supports higher wind speed resistance of 8.5-10.5 m/s.

At Adorama’s Black Friday 2021 sale, you can grab this beginner’s drone with an extra intelligent flight battery for $355. And you get a SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD and a Slinger shoulder bag free!

As always, you will have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of these deals as there’s no guarantee they will stick around for long. Happy shopping!

