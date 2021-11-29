Cyber Monday deals on DJI drones are now live and going strong. Hop in to discover the best deals from major retailers, including Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

We spotted some notable offers on DJI drones over Black Friday, and it looks like some of those offers are continuing into Cyber Monday while new deals are also popping up. If you don’t want to trawl through a bunch of different websites to bag a bargain, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched through top retailers to find the very best Cyber Monday deals on DJI drones such as Mavic Air 2, Air 2S, Mini 2, Mini SE, and Tello.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with ND filters

The DJI Mavic Air 2 can capture impressive 48MP photos with its 1/2-inch CMOS sensor while the 3-axis gimbal provides 4K/60fps video. Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2021 deal bundles the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with DJI’s ND filters that reduce the light coming into the sensor, giving you more control of the camera’s aperture, exposure time, and sensor sensitivity settings.

Save $53 when you buy the bundle at Amazon for $988.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with ND filters and free accessories

Adorama also has its Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with ND filters deal live for Cyber Monday, but the retailer takes it up a notch by throwing in a bunch of free accessories. When you buy the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with ND filters from Adorama for $988, you also get SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD, FS Labs drone landing pad, Corel software kit, and a ProOptic cleaning kit.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with free Pro Bundle kit

This specially priced Cyber Monday deal from Adorama combines DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD card, Firehouse Technology ARC white strobe light, FS Labs drone landing pad, Slinger Alpine 190 backpack, ProOptic cleaning kit, and free DJI ND4, ND8, ND32 filters. Grab all this for only $999 at Adorama.

DJI FPV Drone Combo at $300 off, free case, accessories

Combining the first-person view and high-speed performance of racing drones, the DJI FPV Drone Combo is in a league of its own. This aircraft can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them.

The DJI FPV Drone Combo has dropped to $999 at Amazon for this holiday season, its biggest price-cut ever. And if you spend $20 more, you can get the DJI FPV Drone Combo with a PGYTECH hard case, Firehouse Technology ARC “V” drone strobe anti-collision light (white), and a 128GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card at Adorama for $1,019.

B&H Photo is offering a similar bundle of DJI FPV Drone Combo with SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card, a Lume Cube strobe anti-collision light, and a Nanuk 925 case for $1,009.

DJI FPV Drone Combo with Fly More Power Kit

We also like the Fly More Power Kit that B&H Photo has put together for the DJI FPV Drone Combo. This bundle contains the DJI FPV drone, three intelligent flight batteries, a battery charging hub, FPV goggles, a remote controller, propellers, protectors, a power adapter, a USB Type-C cable, as well as a free SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD card and a Lume Cube strobe light. You can buy this bundle today for $1,264.73.

DJI Air 2S with battery and strobe light kit

Equipped with a 1-inch sensor, 5.4K video, MasterShots, and featuring a compact body weighing less than 600 g, DJI Air 2S is the ultimate drone for aerial photographers on the move.

B&H Photo’s limited-time Cyber Monday deal combines DJI Air 2S drone with an extra battery to extend your flight time, a Lume Cube anti-collision strobe light, a 128GB memory card, and a landing pad. Grab the offer for 1,121.99 with instant savings of $62.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo with free accessories, charging display case

The DJI Mini 2 is the perfect drone for beginners and a must-have travel companion this holiday season. Weighing about as much as an apple and compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the drone packs in a ton of power in its small, foldable frame.

Adorama’s $599 Cyber Monday deal on DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo comes with a host of free gifts, including a SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD card, Slinger Alpine 190 backpack, Corel software kit, FS Labs drone landing pad, and a DJI Charging Display Base.

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo with free Propeller Holder

The original Mavic Mini fulfills all the basic requirements of a first-time drone buyer: a reliable, long-range, sub-250-gram drone that doesn’t break the bank. In addition to the drone capable of 12 MP stills and 2.7K Quad HD video, the Fly More Combo gets you three intelligent batteries, a 360-degree propeller guard, and a carrying case.

Available at a discounted price of $399 (that’s $100 in savings) from B&H Photo, the Cyber Monday deal comes with a free DJI Propeller Holder ($13) that can better protect your drone while you travel.

DJI Mini SE extra battery bundle with free gifts

The Mini SE is the most affordable drone from DJI. Packing in the tech goodness of the original Mavic Mini, the DJI Mini SE uses the shell of the more advanced Mini 2 and supports higher wind speed resistance of 8.5-10.5 m/s.

At Adorama’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale, you can grab this beginner’s drone with an extra intelligent flight battery for $355. And you get a SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD and a Slinger shoulder bag free!

Ryze Tech Tello with free $25 coupon

The Tello is powered by DJI, which means it packs the same flight tech you’ll find in some of today’s very best drones. The fun and educational quadcopter supports a maximum flight time of 13 minutes and comes with a 5MP camera that can capture JPEG photos and record 720p MP4 video.

At Best Buy’s Cyber Monday 2021 deal, you can grab this $100 drone with a choice of free gift: $25 to spend or 8×8 Photo Book.

As always, you will have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of these deals as there’s no guarantee they will stick around for long. Happy shopping!

Read more: Is it really that good? Photographers review DJI Mavic 3

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos