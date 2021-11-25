Grab Black Friday savings with refurb Autel drone, battery deals

Autel Robotics has announced its Black Friday deals, and this year, the spotlight is on refurbished products. On sale are refurbished EVO II and EVO II drones, EVO II remote controller (V1), EVO battery, EVO II battery charger, and EVO II Pro and EVO II 8K rugged bundles.

All Black Friday deals are available directly from the Autel online store. Here’s what the discounts look like at the time of publication:

EVO II Refurbished: $989 (was $1,099)

EVO II Pro Refurbished: $1,299 (was $1,795)

EVO II Remote Controller (V1) Refurbished: $210 (was $288)

EVO Battery Refurbished: $59 (was $79)

EVO II Refurbished Standard Battery Charger: $58 (was $78)

EVO II Pro Rugged Bundle (Refurbished): $1,572 (was $2,095)

EVO II 8K Rugged Bundle (Refurbished): $1,199 (was $1,346)

What to expect when buying a refurbished Autel Robotics product this Black Friday

First, let’s understand what a refurbished product is. A refurbished Autel drone, remote controller, or battery is a pre-owned unit returned to the company for various reasons. But regardless of the reason, each product goes through extensive bench and flight testing, followed by post-flight analysis. And any part(s) needing replacement is handled during this process.

Autel Robotics guarantees all refurbished products will function “as new.” However, some important factors need to be considered while purchasing a refurbished product.

The retail packaging may not look fresh, and the boxes may show some wear. Also, the aircraft body, gimbal camera lens, charger, or remote controller may not have a plastic film on them. The propellers and the USB cables may also not be packaged like new.

Rest assured that all items will be clean, but they may have cosmetic blemishes such as scuffs and scratches on them. And returns for these cosmetic issues that do not affect operations will not be accepted by Autel once you purchase a refurbished product.

It’s also important to note that a refurbished battery may have been used for up to 10 cycles. Meanwhile, your aircraft unit would have been updated to the most current firmware version available during the refurbishment process.

Finally, every refurbished unit comes with a 6-month warranty against any manufacturer defects, so that’s your buyer protection right there. Happy shopping!

