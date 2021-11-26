DJI announces free service extension for all Mavic 3 drones bought in 2021

If you have bought or are planning to buy DJI’s new flagship Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine drone before January 1, 2022, you’ll be eligible for a special gift from the company: additional warranty and service coverage.

This validity extension will be applicable to both the original warranty as well as DJI Care Refresh service (if purchased). Here’s how the service extension would work…

Longer warranty period for Mavic 3 drones

For customers who purchase DJI Mavic 3 before January 1, 2022, additional warranty coverage will be provided from the day you receive the product until February 7, 2022. And then, the official warranty period will kick in from February 8, 2022.

So, for example, if you received your Mavic 3 on November 20, 2021, you will be covered by an additional warranty until February 7, 2022. Your official warranty period will be counted only from February 8, 2022, and it will last until February 7, 2023.

Keep in mind that the official warranty period varies regionally according to local laws and regulations. You can refer to DJI’s After-Sales Service Policies for more details here. But as long as your drone is under warranty, DJI will provide a free repair service for any malfunction occurring because of a non-user error.

Longer DJI Care Refresh coverage for Mavic 3 drones

For customers who purchase DJI Care Refresh and bind it to their Mavic 3 before January 1, 2022, the tech giant will extend the accidental damage coverage period also. Similar to the warranty extension above, the official validity period of DJI Care Refresh will be calculated from February 8, 2022. And if you purchase a 2-year plan of DJI Care Refresh for your Mavic 3, the validity period will be calculated from February 8, 2022, to February 7, 2024.

All the normal services of DJI Care Refresh will be covered during this period including paid replacement service, maintenance service, and exclusive discounts for high-quality repair service. Do note though that any services used during the extension period will count as official service usages. So, while the coverage period is extended, the number of services you can avail of remain the same.

How to get free service extensions for Mavic 3

All customers who purchase DJI Mavic 3, DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo, or DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo are eligible for free service extensions.

DJI says you don’t need to take any additional action; you will be automatically given the additional warranty extension period. And don’t fret if you don’t see the extended validity period of your DJI Care Refresh on the official website yet. The company says it will be updated sometime before February 15, 2022.

