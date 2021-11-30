Great drone deals still on offer in Cyber Monday’s wake

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals may have come and gone, but it appears drone retailers are maintaining some of their wallet-sparing sale prices awaiting the usual hikes that return as Christmas nears.

In the event those enduring cuts are intentional, rather than a sign of techies dawdling in reverting sites from their deal-swollen Cyber Monday bargains, we’ve found a few interesting early Tuesday offers that DroneDJ stragglers might want to get in on. Best to move fast just in case the techies were indeed out of sorts, and have now worked through their post-Thanksgiving stupor.

Amazon is still holding the line on its DJI FPV Combo at $999, a savings of $300. The full package will produce 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps, and comes with the DJI FPV goggles V2 and super-wide 150-degree FOV. Upgrading to the motion controller option hikes the price to $1,498, while the Combo plus Fly More Kit pushes it further still to 1,594.25.

Ye Olde Jeff Bezos Shoppe is also offering a DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo with ND filters at $988, a $30 savings over the usual price. Not the heart-stopper of the FPV Combo economy, but possibly worth considering all the same.

There are, meanwhile, DJI Mini 2 Drone Fly More Combos still to be had at Adorama for $619, a 30% reduction over the usual $888.85 price. Included with those is a 64GB card, backpack, landing pad, PC software, and probably a few suggestions on what other goodies in the store you can spend your $269 savings on.

Among those are Hubsan ZINO 2 Plus Standard Version Ultra HD 4K quadcopters with 3-axis gimbals Adorama is still selling at 29% off, or $449. For hobbyists feeling more aquatic than aerial (and ready to offload some bigger bucks for their leisure bangs), the Qysea FIFISH V6s underwater remove operated robot – replete with robotic claw ­– is $500 off its usual gulp-inducing $2,699.99.

Over at B&H, the DJI FPV Drone Combo with Fly More Power Kit is pricier than it was, but still $101 off at $1,566.73 today. The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, meanwhile, is also $100 lower at a more accessible $399.

For readers who don’t mind going the refurbished route to realize even greater economies, Drone Nerds has an arctic white Mavic Air – reworked by DJI itself – for $300 off its usual $799 price. The quadcopter’s 3-axis gimbal and 4K camera allows for 32 MP sphere panoramas and three-dimensional environment sensing. A similarly DJI-refurbished DJI Mavic Air 2 – Fly More Combo is going for $150 less than its usual $999 price.

