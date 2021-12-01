Avy launches new Aera aircraft, announces Drone Response Network

Avy, a Dutch aviation company, has unveiled a new drone solution through which autonomous drones can be deployed instantly for urgent and lifesaving missions.

The Avy Drone Response Network combines docking stations with the new Avy Aera autonomous drones to support medical deliveries or emergency services during critical incidents. The new-generation drone has improved payload capacity and range, capable of carrying up to 6.6 pounds (3 kg) of medical goods over a distance of 62 miles (100 km). Moreover, the VTOL aircraft can operate around the year in rain and winds up to 28 mph (45 kph).

The new Avy Aera drone is designed to meet EU drone regulations and UN standards for aerial transport of medical goods. The craft is outfitted with a Medkit which boasts a 4-liter capacity and is fitted with sensors for immediate assessment. Avy has also equipped the drone with a suite of redundant sensors and communication links on board for increasingly complex operations.

In addition, the Avy Aera can be integrated with a high zoom RGB and thermal camera system to detect wildfires, spot people in distress at sea, monitor oil spills, and assess on-ground emergency situations.

When multiple aircraft are used as part of the Drone Response Network, Avy Aera can be deployed within minutes to cover large areas, providing real-time information to first responders. For example, in a scenario where two drone stations and two drones are placed strategically, the network can cover an area of 1,000 sq km.

As Patrique Zaman, founder and CEO of Avy, sums up:

We’ve taken all the lessons from being five years in this industry and shaped them into a new solution that will be revolutionary for urgent healthcare logistics and emergency services.

Some companies that are already working with Avy to deploy Aera drones include ANWB, PostNL, CHC, Sanquin (the Dutch blood bank), Port of Rotterdam, and Falck (leader in emergency and healthcare services from Denmark). Avy says it will begin rolling out the Drone Response Network in western Europe and Africa from early next year on.

