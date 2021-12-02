New drone pilot? FAA’s ‘12 Days of Drones’ safety campaign is for you

Did you buy your first drone this Black Friday/Cyber Monday to explore this incredibly rewarding hobby or to give the perfect gift to a gadget-loving friend or family member? Now, it’s time to learn how to fly it safely and responsibly.

The first thing to remember is that a drone is not a “toy.” It’s an aircraft. You are the pilot, and it is your responsibility to keep the airspace as well as the general public safe, even if your drone weighs less than 250 grams.

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulates drone use with rules that every operator must follow. And seeing how drones are flying off the shelves this holiday season, the FAA has launched “12 Days of Drones” safety campaign to educate people about the rules, regulations, and best practices of operating a drone.

Over the next 12 days, the FAA will show you how to be a responsible drone pilot. The government agency will share important drone-safety information and resources that will help future pilots stay up-to-date with the latest rules. These safety messages will be posted on the FAA Drone Zone Twitter and Facebook accounts throughout the week, starting today.

The “12 Days of Drones” campaign will run each weekday from December 2-17, with each day dedicated to a specific drone safety topic:

Day 1 (12/2): What do I need to know before I fly?

Day 2 (12/3): Register and mark your drone

Day 3 (12/6): Test requirements for recreational flyers: The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST)

Day 4 (12/7): Test requirements: Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate

Day 5 (12/8): Where can I fly?

Day 6 (12/9): Airspace restrictions

Day 7 (12/10): Airspace authorizations

Day 8 (12/13): Flying at night

Day 9 (12/14): Flying over people

Day 10 (12/15): Flying in weather conditions

Day 11 (12/16): Don’t fly near wildfires, natural disasters, and police operations

Day 12 (12/17): Drones for good

In the meantime, the FAA has also released a new video reminding everyone of the rules and regulations that drone pilots must follow:

You can also get additional information about flying a drone safely from the FAA website. Happy flying!

