DJI rolls out major firmware update for Mavic 3: See what’s new

Some great news for DJI Mavic 3 owners today! DJI has dropped a surprise Mavic 3 firmware update that you can download now. This firmware update comes with a bunch of new, desirable features that weren’t ready when the highly anticipated drone was launched last month.

The aircraft firmware you need to grab is called v01.00.0400, while the remote controller should be updated to v04.13.0400. If you have the RC Pro, DJI has rolled out firmware v01.00.0400 for that as well, insisting, “This version contains important updates. It is recommended to update the remote controller.”

Most importantly, update your DJI Fly app to the just-released v1.5.4 because you would need that to be able to use the new functionalities.

DJI Mavic 3 firmware update adds much-needed features

DJI had earlier told users that Mavic 3’s missing features would not arrive until January 2022. And while there are some features that are still awaited, today’s firmware update will definitely make the holiday flying experience a lot more enjoyable for a lot of users.

1. FocusTrack

One of the most awaited features on the new Mavic 3, FocusTrack is an Intelligent Flight Mode that you can use to create amazing content. Here’s what the three FocusTrack flight modes are capable of:

Spotlight 2.0

In this mode, you can control the aircraft manually while the camera remains locked on the subject. The mode supports both stationary and moving subjects such as vehicles, boats, and people.

Point of Interest (POI) 3.0

POI 3.0 allows the drone to track the subject in a circle based on the set radius and flight. This mode also supports both static and moving subjects such as vehicles, boats, and people.

ActiveTrack 5.0

While Spotlight 2.0 and POI 3.0 are not new features, ActiveTrack 5.0 is DJI’s new and improved subject-tracking technology. Previous iterations of ActiveTrack enabled Mavic drones to follow a subject as it moved directly toward and away from the aircraft. ActiveTrack 5.0 will now allow your Mavic 3 to move with the subject as it moves forward, backward, left, right, and diagonally, and fly alongside as well as around a moving subject.

In addition, if the subject moves too fast and temporarily goes out of frame, the visual sensors on the aircraft will continue to track and frame the subject intelligently and pick it back up when it reappears.

2. MasterShots

Simply select your subject, and your Mavic 3 will film while executing 10 different maneuvers in sequence, keeping your subject center-frame. In the end, you get a short cinematic video that is perfect for social media sharing!

3. Hyperlapse

Just like with previous DJI drones, you can now speed up time and movement with your Mavic 3 by creating a striking Hyperlapse. Shooting modes include Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoints.

In the Free mode, the drone automatically takes photos and generates a timelapse video, while in Circle, the drone takes photos while flying around the selected subject. Course Lock, meanwhile, can be used in two ways. In the first, the orientation of the aircraft is fixed, but a subject cannot be selected. In the second way, the orientation of the aircraft is fixed while it flies around a selected subject. Finally, in the Waypoints mode, the drone automatically takes photos on a flight path of two to five waypoints and generates a timelapse video.

4. RAW Only format for photos

DJI has typically allowed its drones to capture RAW and JPEG photos together, or JPEG photos only. So, the ability to shoot only in RAW is something professional users have desired for a long time, and the Mavic 3 is finally delivering on that.

That’s not all…

The new DJI Mavic 3 firmware update also comes with several improvements and optimizations to enhance both the flying and filming experience. These include:

Reduced video recording noise for ProRes of Mavic 3 Cine

Reduced occasional vibration of aircraft arms in some scenarios

Improved RTH performance

Improved obstacle avoidance performance

Improved hover stability

Fixed issue: some computers could not connect to aircraft via USB

Fixed issue: abnormal color appeared in some scenarios

Fixed some bugs for remote controller

To know how you can update the firmware on your DJI Mavic 3 drone, read our step-by-step tutorial.

