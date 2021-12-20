FlytBase to host virtual summit on drone autonomy and BVLOS ops

If you’re into drone-in-a-box technology, beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, and all things drone automation, you’re going to want to mark February 22 in your calendar. Enterprise drone automation software specialist FlytBase is putting together an online conference called NestGen where it will discuss and share the latest developments in the drone autonomy space.

There’s little doubt that the next chapter in the evolution of commercial drones is going to be all about AI, autonomy, and automation. Drone-in-a-box solutions are becoming more affordable, compact, and reliable than ever. A larger number of businesses will want to adopt this technology to facilitate the deployment and management of autonomous drone fleets for applications such as perimeter security, asset inspection, and construction progress tracking.

All that is good news. But the problem, FlytBase feels, is that these topics do not get the attention they deserve at the numerous conferences and events that cater to the drone industry at large.

This is why company founder and CEO, Nitin Gupta, has taken it upon himself to bring together thought leaders, tech experts, and entrepreneurs who are working toward complete drone autonomy, and foster collaboration between them. As Gupta puts it:

All of us in the drone industry are excited about the immense potential of BVLOS flights and drone autonomy. To realize this collective dream and bring this technology to the masses, we need to stay focused on our goal, and work closely with each other to overcome the various challenges on our way. NestGen is intended to put drone autonomy under the spotlight and encourage collaboration between various stakeholders to help us get there efficiently.

In addition to application-specific breakout sessions, NestGen would also feature interactive workshops, virtual product booths, and live demonstrations. The complete schedule and list of expert speakers will be released soon, but you can get a glimpse of the agenda here. You can also register here for free until December 31, 2021.

