New Autel Sky app available to download for iOS and Android

The first shipment from Autel Robotics’ new drone series, EVO Lite and EVO Nano, has finally arrived at the US warehouse and should reach distribution partners in the next few days. Unlike Autel’s previous enterprise and prosumer offerings, these drones are meant for beginners and veterans alike. As such, the drone manufacturer has released a new, easy-to-use Autel Sky app to make shooting, editing, and sharing easier at the touch of a button.

The app is now available to download for both iOS and Android devices, giving users access to some amazing features like SkyPortrait, “Your Personal Paparazzi.” With the touch of a button, the drone rises into the air and snaps a photo of the user and their friends, automatically adjusting the lens so no one gets left out of the frame.

You can also follow any person, animal, or vehicle, to focus on personal activities while the drone handles the cinematic side of the shooting with Dynamic Track 2.1 technology, Master Subject Tracking.

In addition, you can record voices and ambient sounds on the ground through the smartphone, to bring videos to life even when the drone is far away, or narrate while filming for better editing workflow. As soon as shooting is done, simply place a smartphone close to the drone to download photos and videos at a blisteringly-fast 160Mbps.

Next, there’s MovieMaster for easy movie-making and sharing. The Autel Sky app provides a suite of video templates through which you can add a soundtrack or filters to make drone footage even more epic, irrespective of whether you’re a veteran pilot or completely new to the drone game.

Autel Sky app features

Here’s what you can expect when you download the new Autel Sky drone app:

1. Elegant, easy-to-use interface.

2. Live, HD video transmission: Resolutions up to 2.7K/1080p/720p supported.

3. Live flight status updates.

4. Professional camera settings: Shutter speed, Sensitivity, Exposure compensation, and more.

5. One-click shooting modes: Rocket, Orbit, Flick, Fade Away.

6. Time-lapse photography: Free time-lapse, Surround time-lapse, etc.

7. Panoramic photos: Horizontal, Vertical, Wide-angle, Spherical.

8. Tracking modes: Fast follow, Smart follow, Surround follow.

9. Powerful video editing functions: Cropping, Speed adjustment, Reverse playback, etc.

10. Exquisite video templates: Create movies with one click.

11. Abundant filters and stickers for editing.

12. Live flight log synchronization to record the drone’s trajectory.

13. Automatic firmware update detection.

