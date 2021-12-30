Autel EVO Lite, Nano drones are finally here; shipping begins mid-January

The first shipment from Autel Robotics’ new drone series, EVO Lite and EVO Nano, has finally arrived in North America today. Originally announced in September 2021, the drones will now be displayed for the first time in public at the upcoming CES technology industry trade show in Las Vegas.

Arriving first: Autel EVO Lite+ drone

Dropping a price tier, Autel announced two unique drone series with multiple configurations and color options three months ago. Industry experts estimated then that delivering 14 SKUs amid a global supply chain crisis could quickly turn into a production and inventory nightmare unless executed well.

By November, a top tech retailer had calculated it was unlikely for the new drones to become available in the US before February 2022. But Maxwell Lee, general manager at Autel Robotics, informed us then the production facilities back in China were striving to meet the production goals before the holiday season.

With the holiday season already underway, the drone maker has now issued a statement saying that the first batch of EVO Lite+ would arrive at the US warehouse on Dec. 30, 2021, and that it will be shipped to distribution partners within a few days. Further shipments with more models will be arriving during the month of January, getting the drones to global distributors as well.

All EVO Nano and Lite series products will be available at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Adorama. But if you’re attending CES 2022 in person, and are not in hurry to get your hands on the new drones, you can visit the Autel Robotics booth (#18416) to receive a 5% off discount code toward a Nano or Lite pre-order or purchase on the company’s online store.

Autel EVO Lite and Nano: Specs and features

Autel’s new drones promise amazing video quality (up to 6K for the Lite+), a wide image transmission range of 7.4 miles, impressive battery life of up to 40 minutes (EVO Lite series), and advanced features such as vision sensors for smart obstacle avoidance. Color options include the signature Autel Orange, Blazing Red, Arctic White, and Deep Space Gray.

EVO Nano series: 249g with ½-inch or 1/1.28-inch sensor

Autel’s EVO Nano Series is the superlight and ultra-compact companion for the photography enthusiast, weighing less than 250g. These compact drones fit almost anywhere – from the side pocket of a hiking pack to the palm of a hand.

The EVO Nano+ boasts a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor capable of 50 Megapixel (MP) photos and the standard EVO Nano is no slouch with its 48 MP camera. An RYYB color filter array design with a large aperture of f/1.9 of EVO Nano+ offers superior noise reduction capabilities and the power to effortlessly produce quality images in low-light conditions. The three-axis mechanical gimbal damps out vibration, ensuring footage is smooth and stable no matter how rough the conditions.

Autel EVO Nano drone series

EVO Lite and Lite+: 4-axis gimbal, 1-inch sensor for up to 6K/30fps

Autel’s EVO Lite and Lite+ drones feature a super-sensitive 50 MP camera equipped with a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor. The camera adopts an RYYB color filter array design, which absorbs 40% more light than traditional RGGB arrays, allowing users to capture natural scenery in all its glory.

With an EVO Lite drone, you should be able to track fast-moving subjects with precise autofocus that locks in within milliseconds using a phase detection autofocus and dual focus algorithm. The EVO Lite also happens to be the first drone to introduce a four-axis gimbal design, enabling users to shoot vertical videos for easy editing and sharing on mobile devices.

Autel EVO Lite drones

Further, the EVO Lite+, with its big 1-inch CMOS image sensor and Autel’s intelligent moonlight algorithm, can capture crisp, vibrant details at night with low noise – even when the ISO is cranked up high. And users can flex their creativity and take control with the adjustable aperture – from f/2.8 to f/11. You can also alter exposure and depth of field to show off your unique artistic style.

It’s worth highlighting that Autel has launched a new Autel Sky app to make shooting, editing, and sharing easier.

Autel new drone price and where to buy

Soon, you’d be able to pick up EVO Nano Standard for $649 or EVO Nano Premium Bundle for $799. The EVO Nano+ Standard, meanwhile, will ship for $799, with the EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle costing $949.



EVO Lite Standard has been priced at $1,249, while the EVO Lite Premium Bundle will retail at $1,549. And the drones that will be available first – EVO Lite+ Standard and EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle – will cost $1,349 and $1,649 respectively.

The new drones by Autel are available for pre-order on B&H Photo and Adorama.

