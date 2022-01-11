AI Clearing’s drone analytics platform can now track solar projects too

AI Clearing, a business intelligence (BI) solutions provider that uses drone data to track construction progress, says it has trained its artificial intelligence models to recognize key objects installed during solar farm construction.

Following this, the company’s AI Surveyor platform can now churn out BI reports every 24 hours to deliver complete progress monitoring visibility into large-scale solar farm construction. These analytical insights, the company explains, would help general contractors and developers to eliminate delays, reworks, massive cost overruns, and waste.

AI Surveyor analytics platform, which saw its official launch in October 2021, brings together data from multiple sources including drones, GIS, and design information to uncover digital insights across large infrastructure projects. But with the current boom in the solar market, a major demand for these insights has been coming specifically from utility-scale solar farms.

Also read: Two men electrocuted while retrieving drone stuck in power lines

AI Clearing says it is currently involved with solar projects of a combined capacity of 1.3Gw. The company has already tracked the completion status of over 2 million panels, delivered over 300 progress reports, and identified more than 3,000 discrepancies.

“Our AI model is trained on data from across the globe, so whether it is the desert of Abu Dhabi or snow in Canada, it can track progress across your KPI’s with an accuracy of 99.98%,” AI Clearing CTO and co-founder Adam Wisniewski stresses.

It’s worth pointing out that although seemingly easy to build, utility-scale solar farm development presents several unique challenges. The sheer volume of objects installed on large solar farms can render manual oversight impossible. Some developments have more than a million panels and several hundreds of thousands of piles to install, which makes it nearly impossible for anyone to identify problems and stay on schedule through traditional surveying methods.

This is why construction company PCL swears by AI Clearing’s analytics platform. Alex Ramirez, senior manager of business technology at PCL, sums up:

Solar construction is becoming increasingly important in North America as we pursue cleaner sources of energy. While production tracking is important for any project, solar construction requires much closer attention to production rates. AI Clearing has proven to be a great partner in this space. They continuously improve their platform to maximize the value of visually displaying production data.

Read more: Drone inspection software makes it to Time’s Best Inventions of 2021 list

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos