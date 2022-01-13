UAM company Eve and leaser Falko to create global eVTOL network

Aerospace group Embraer’s urban air mobility unit, Eve, has announced its plans to create a global network of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles and services, in partnership with UK-based airline leasing company Falko Regional Aircraft Limited.

The two companies revealed their letter of intent to prepare for, and eventually launch the global eVTOL network. As part of that agreement, Falco obtained an option to buy up to 200 Eve UAM aircraft for inclusion in the project’s future fleet. The relationship between Falco and Eve’s mother company, Embraer, is not a new one, with the companies doing airline sector business together since 2014.

The first phase in the partnership will open with a common working group collecting information from existing Falko leasing clients to determine which among those would be interested in operating Eve eVTOL aircraft. Based on that feedback, the pair will identify cities most interested in adopting UAM services first; the most promising routes to be serviced within or between those; and the precise locales and infrastructure such flights would operate in.

As part of that work toward eventual UAM route launches, Eve’s agnostic portfolio of next-generation air traffic management software, service capabilities, and fleet operation support will be offered to project participants. Those assets, the companies believe, will allow all Falko lessees flying Eve aircraft to create safe, scalable networks for future air transport activities.

“We are very excited by our strategic partnership with Eve, which forms part of our drive to be at the forefront of the greening of the aviation sector,” said Falko CEO Jeremy Barnes. “We firmly believe in the prospects of the eVTOL market and that Eve, with the support of Embraer’s experience in the manufacturing, certification, and support of aircraft, will be a market leader.”

Falko is the latest development in Eve’s flurry of eVTOL activity

The deal is the most recent in a flurry of activity for Eve. Last month it announced the sale of 200 eVTOL craft to leasing company Azzora, and another 100 to regional airline SkyWest. At nearly the same time the company revealed its intent to go public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company flotation on Wall Street expected to be worth $2.4 billion.

Shortly after that, North American regional airline Republic Airways agreed to buy up to 200 Eve eVTOL planes. At the same time, the company’s corporate cousin, Embraer Defense & Security, said it would work with UK defense specialist BAE to examine ways Eve’s UAM craft could be used as cost-effective, sustainable, and adaptable alternatives to traditional aerial vehicles by militaries and security companies.

The new deal inked with Falko provides Eve with that much more lift as it works to get its eVTOL planes in the air in time for approaching launch of UAM services.

“Our partnership with Falko, a trusted aircraft leasing leader, cements our position in the global Urban Air Mobility marketplace and not only widens our potential operator base through Falko’s global customer footprint but increases our ability to provide full-stack solutions, through partnerships,” said Eve co-CEO Andre Stein. “We are proud to have Falko as a strategic partner in Eve as our two organizations collaborate to lead a new generation of sustainable innovation, in aviation.”

