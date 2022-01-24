DJI Fly app update: improved camera settings, new Mavic 3 features

The DJI Fly app has received a major update today, one that you’d definitely want to grab if you’re A) a Mavic 3 drone owner or B) an advanced user who finds the existing user interface extremely painful when it comes to adjusting the Pro camera settings.

DJI has dropped the Fly app version 1.5.8 in tandem with Mavic 3 aircraft firmware v01.00.0500. If you’re a DJI Mavic 3 owner, updating the Fly app will be necessary to use all the new features that are getting added to the drone today. These include the long-awaited QuickShots, Panorama Mode, QuickTransfer, burst shooting, Color Display Assist for D-Log, and much more.

Suffice to say, with these updates, the already impressive Mavic 3 becomes a true aerial powerhouse. And if you’ve been holding out because of the missing flagship features, now is a good time to pick yourself up DJI’s best drone yet.

That said, the latest improvements to the Fly app are not limited to Mavic 3’s new features alone. If you’re a pro-level user of DJI Air 2S or Mavic Air 2, you’ve likely found the process to adjust the camera exposure settings from the main screen of the app pretty annoying. The sheer number of taps it takes, struggling with the small icons on the bottom right of the screen, especially when you’re trying to optimize your time in flight and trying to get to the settings you need pre-shoot… the interface in the Pro mode has been a problem for many advanced users.

The latest update to the Fly app attempts to solve that problem by optimizing the UI of the camera settings. With this small but fantastic improvement, the access to parameters such as the ISO, shutter speed, and white balance becomes much better – and gets one step closer to the more professional-user-oriented DJI Go app.

Further, the Android app adds support for DJI RC Pro to save files on a microSD card and output live view with HDMI only. You will first need to update to the latest remote controller firmware version to use these features.

In the meantime, DJI says version 1.5.8 also fixes certain issues with the Fly app, while optimizing its overall quality.

Early user response to this update has been largely positive.

