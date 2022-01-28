Skyway, Zing band together in US drone delivery push

Skyway Technologies, a provider of air traffic navigation services for drones and autonomous aircraft, and Zing Drone Delivery, an autonomous flight platform capable of transforming DJI drones into delivery vessels with plug-and-play hardware, have entered into a partnership to provide alternative delivery options across the United States.

Buoyed by innovative autonomous solutions, this partnership will also work to regulate protocol within the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market.

Skyway provides aircraft conflict resolutions, enhances adherence to federal, state, and local regulations, and provides additional emergency services as a Provider of Services for UAM (PSU). The company is on a mission to create a safe, scalable infrastructure to support the millions of potential airborne vehicles poised for flight within the next decade.

As Clifford Cruz, founder and CEO of Skyway, insists, “The UAM infrastructure we build today will define the new sky economy of tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Zing specializes in enabling a pre-existing network of Part 107 licensed pilots to make deliveries using the most common consumer drones on the market.

As part of this new partnership, Zing plans to take part in Skyway’s initial beta testing of the platform in Florida in order to deconflict with other drones, air taxis, and other airborne vehicles that are flying in the same vicinity. In addition, the end-to-end drone delivery platform says it will incorporate Skyway’s Application Programming Interface (API) into its proprietary autonomous flight software to help further expand its services.

As such, Zing will be able to add another level of safety to their drone delivery platform while remaining compliant with federal, state, and local procedures, and ordinances.

Ian Annase, founder and CEO at Zing, sums up:

Our partnership with Skyway will enable us to begin expanding our operations in Florida. Skyway’s unique approach to route planning and air navigation will enable us to plug into Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems and deconflict with other aircraft. We are excited to see what comes of this initiative in 2022.

