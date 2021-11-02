Skydio early access program will integrate drone data into Axon Evidence

Public safety agencies flying Skydio drones and using Axon’s digital evidence management platform will now be able to automatically upload photos and video captured on their aircraft to Axon Evidence. This capability is being made available to select agencies via an early access program.

DroneDJ readers may recall that Skydio and Axon announced a strategic partnership earlier this year. The integration of Skydio data into Axon’s software tools, including the secure storage of evidence gathered by drone, is a part of that joint road map.

With this integration, a Skydio drone will automatically connect to Wi-Fi when plugged into a power source. At this point, the system will begin to upload any new photos or videos recorded to Axon Evidence, tagging them with the pilot’s name and additional data necessary for entry into evidence. This will help to ensure a systematic chain of custody, while removing the administrative overhead from officers and staff.

Axon Air general manager, Aydin Ghajar, is positive that this process will give first responders a safer, more effective method of gaining situational awareness and gathering evidence. Ghajar says:

With this latest integration, Skydio drone-captured imagery will be easily manageable and shareable for agencies, living alongside corresponding body camera video providing a more comprehensive picture of the situation.

At the same time, Skydio CEO, Adam Bry, also sees this early access program as a critical next step in helping public safety agencies quickly and easily organize their data. As Bry points out:

Drones hold the promise of a massive positive impact on public safety, but physically transferring and manually cataloging photos and video footage from drones into a digital evidence management system is time-consuming and error-prone.

It’s worth noting that while public safety agencies that currently fly Skydio drones and deploy Axon Evidence can apply to participate in the early access program, this integration is expected to become widely available within a few months.

And in the coming months, Skydio and Axon Air teams also plan to collaborate on new offerings, including integration with Axon’s real-time operations platform, Respond. Additionally, Skydio plans to offer an integration with Axon Air powered by DroneSense, making it simple for law enforcement agencies to track pilot time and drone usage across their Skydio fleet.

