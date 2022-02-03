Grab DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Kit at 25% off today

The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom ushered in a new era for camera drones when they were first introduced in 2018. DJI has now stopped manufacturing these flying machines in favor of the new Mavic 3. But if you’re one of the many photographers and videographers who agree that the iconic Mavic 2 remains a fantastic way to get pro-level aerial footage, you may want to stock up on a Mavic 2 Fly More Kit before they disappear from the shelves as well.

The Mavic 2 Fly More Kit includes:

2 x DJI Intelligent Flight Battery for Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

DJI Car Charger for Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom/Enterprise Batteries

DJI Battery Charging Hub for Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom/Enterprise Batteries

DJI Battery to Power Bank Adapter for Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom/Enterprise Batteries

2 x DJI Low-Noise Propellers for Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom/Enterprise (one pair)

DJI Shoulder Bag for Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom/Enterprise

While typically this kit retails for $399, for a limited time today, you can grab all these accessories for just $299 from B&HPhoto. To sweeten the deal further, the DJI authorized dealer is also throwing in a PGYTECH propeller holder for Mavic 2 in the kit.

The batteries have a 3850mAh and 59.29Wh capacity to give you up to 31 minutes of flight time. You can always get more out of your drone even if you’re on the go because the Mavic 2 Car Charger will allow you to charge the batteries while driving. This nifty piece of gadget has a maximum output power of up to 80W and features low-voltage protection technology that ensures the charge will not prevent your car from starting normally. And then there’s the Battery Charging Hub that charges batteries in sequence according to their remaining power level – with more fully-charged batteries receiving power first.

In the meantime, the Battery to Power Bank Adapter turns your Intelligent Flight Batteries into high-capacity power banks. Each Battery to Power Bank Adapter has two USB Type-A ports, offering 10W dual output, allowing you to fully charge a smartphone using just 20% of one battery.

You will also find two pairs of low-noise propellers in the kit, which can be stored in the versatile Mavic 2 Shoulder Bag along with one aircraft, one remote controller, four Intelligent Flight Batteries, a smartphone, ND filters, cables, microSD cards, and plenty of other accessories.

Grab the Mavic 2 Fly More Kit from B&HPhoto at 25% off before the deal expires.

