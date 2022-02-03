NUAIR, PABLO AIR partner on FAA complaint drone solutions

South Korean UAV services company PABLO AIR is partnering with operators of New York’s drone corridor, Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research (NUAIR), to develop new kinds of aerial enterprise applications that adhere to US regulatory requirements.

NUAIR and PABLO AIR said they signed an agreement of understanding to work on advanced drone solutions for various kinds of operational capacities, including logistics delivery, linear inspection, public service, and other UAV activities. The accord provides PABLO AIR access to the experience and facilities NUAIR can offer as operator of the New York UAS Test Site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, NY. It also imports PABLO AIR’s considerable insight in developing integrated uncrewed aerial solutions for multiple kinds of UAV use cases.

As part of their collaboration, PABLO AIR aims to conduct long-distance delivery demonstrations within New York’s 50-mile drone corridor. Through that, and with NUAIR’s guidance, the company hopes to build a long-haul UAV flight model compliant with Federal Aviation Administration regulations – a very demanding must for a foreign business seeking to operate in the US.

Attendant to that, PABLO AIR will join NUAIR’s international alliance of uncrewed aerial system and advanced air mobility companies working to speed the development and launch of drone and next-generation aviation services. That coalition also supports NUAIR’s efforts to acquire permission for beyond visual line of sight flights within 50 miles of New York State.

In a nutshell, the collaboration seeks to assist PABLO AIR’s ambition to bring its work in UAV control systems, aircraft development, drone delivery platform and service, and aerial information and communication technology to the US. NUAIR, meanwhile, welcomes a respected international partner to its efforts to make New York the US’s definitive showcase and incubator of drone infrastructure, navigational systems, business applications, and cross-nourishing eco-system participants.

“PABLO AIR has successfully conducted maritime drone flights at Incheon International Airport, South Korea which integrated both Unmanned Traffic Management and Air Traffic Management Systems, a key component in keeping the airways safe,” said NUAIR CEO Ken Stewart. “This cross-country collaboration to safely integrate unmanned aircraft into the national airspace will help unlock the true potential of commercial drone operations.”

