Minimum $30,000 fine for pilots violating Super Bowl ‘No Drone Zone’

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declared the SoFi Stadium in California’s Inglewood as a “No Drone Zone” ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. And to make sure that drone operators don’t take the safety advisory lightly, a minimum potential fine of $30,000 has been proposed, among other things.

According to the regulatory agency, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will go into effect from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST on Feb. 13, 2022. This TFR will prohibit drones within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium up to 18,000 feet in altitude.

In addition, drones will also be prohibited for one nautical mile and up to 3,000 feet in altitude around SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. until the TFR for the game takes effect.

Drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission may face drone confiscation, civil penalties that exceed $30,000, and potential criminal prosecution, the FAA details in its safety plan for Super Bowl LVI.

The FAA has also released a short video outlining the drone ban and pointing operators to its web page that carries more detailed information:

In addition to the FAA, many other agencies are involved in protecting the Super Bowl. These include the FBI; the Secret Service; US Customs and Border Protection; Homeland Security Investigations; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Department of Defense; as well as other local agencies, such as the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and California Highway Patrol.

And as Jesse Baker, the US Secret Service special agent in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, tells CNN, the air space will be further protected by CBP helicopters and Defense Department fighter jets.

Long story short: Leave your drone at home.

