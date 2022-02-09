New brand identity for Walmart-backed drone delivery firm DroneUp

After five years of growth, DroneUp, which operates an on-demand drone delivery network that matches a database of more than 10,000 FAA-certified pilots to missions across the US, has undergone a branding makeover in efforts to evolve with its aspirations.

Following the reveal of a new logo and tagline, the company says its mission is to be the most open and flexible flight services partner in the industry – an integrated platform that makes drones the most simple and efficient way for businesses to reach their communities.

To that end, it’s worth noting that the last-mile logistics solution firm has been working with Walmart since 2020, even grabbing an investment from the supermarket chain last year to conduct drone deliveries at scale. More recently, the Virginia-based startup announced the acquisition of AirMap, a leading airspace management software provider for drones.

Also read: Forget Amazon, Walmart’s 30-minute residential drone delivery service is now live

Here’s what the old DroneUp logo looked like:

And here’s the company’s new brand identity:

DroneUp explains the makeover in a blog post:

Our commitment to harnessing the power of autonomous flight is represented with modern, fun, and clean imagery, demonstrating dreamers, makers, and doers looking to the sky. We’ve refreshed our color palette to incorporate neutral tones complementing our new hero color, DroneUp orange. These colors embody our team members’ grit, passion, and down-to-earth work ethic while also showcasing the brilliance of new horizons. Our new brand mark represents the mission to push the power of flight forward, and our tagline, “Let’s Fly,” serves as a commitment to building upon innovation. This future is balanced between seamless technology and the human capital driving it forward. We’re focused on collaboration and the heart behind innovation – our people and our partners. Who would have thought a delivery could descend effortlessly from the sky to your doorstep? Or that drones could inspect out-of-reach places. These are just the beginning. We’re obsessed about reaching new heights. The path forward is up!

Read more: What’s happening with Wing drone delivery in Dallas?

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos