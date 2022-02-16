The Buzz Podcast: India’s drone import ban, drone delivery, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
Follow
Read More
- Eyeing ‘global drone hub by 2030’ status, India bans foreign drone imports
- Natilus reveals $6 billion in advance cargo drone orders
- France’s Defense Ministry developing bird-like stealth drone
- Drone Delivery Was Supposed to be the Future. What Went Wrong? (Video of the week)
Subscribe
Livestream
Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.