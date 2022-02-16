Google’s drone delivery offshoot Wing promotes CTO to CEO role

Alphabet subsidiary Wing has named Adam Woodworth its new chief executive officer. Woodworth, who has served as the chief technology officer at the on-demand residential drone delivery firm since its inception, replaces James Ryan Burgess as the CEO.

Adam joined Wing in 2014 and has been overseeing the product, technology, and engineering divisions at the organization for the past four years. During the same time, James has led the company through a period of growth – right from its early R&D phase to the launch of commercial drone delivery services on three continents.

However, an undisclosed health issue had forced James to step aside from most of his day-to-day duties a few months ago. Recently, he underwent a successful medical procedure to address it and is on his way to a full recovery. But James has opted not to return to his job post-rehabilitation and instead will support Wing in an advisory role.

The company explains in a blog post announcing the change:

James and Adam co-led Wing in 2017, and then divided responsibilities as CEO and CTO as the company graduated from X, Alphabet’s Moonshot factory, to become an Alphabet subsidiary in 2018. Together, they helped Wing establish the largest residential drone delivery operation in the world, with commercial services in Australia, Europe, and the US. Adam’s involvement in just about everything Wing has been doing to date, and James’ continued advisory support, will allow us to continue to grow.

The company’s confidence stems from the fact that already in 2022, under Adam’s leadership, Wing has completed 10x the number of drone deliveries it completed in the first six weeks of 2021.

Wing is now gearing up for the launch of the first commercial drone delivery service in a major US metropolitan area (Dallas/Fort Worth) in the coming months.

