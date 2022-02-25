UK’s Ordnance Survey adds drone operations data to in-house mapping platform

Ordnance Survey (OS), the national mapping agency for Great Britain, has decided to incorporate Altitude Angel’s aeronautical data into its in-house survey planning software. The information will help the geospatial experts at OS determine whether it’s better to carry out a survey using a drone, or if it’s more appropriate for one of the agency’s 230 surveyors to get their boots on the ground.

OS has been mapping Britain since 1791. The agency is considered a benchmark in the collection and presentation of mapping and geospatial data, recording and maintaining over 500 million geospatial features to keep the country’s national geographic database updated.

Explaining that having access to the most up-to-date and relevant aeronautical information as well as ground hazard data is critical for the work OS does, Matt Farthing, a technical consultant with the agency, says:

At Ordnance Survey, we probably have a better understanding than anyone of the topology of Great Britain. Combining this with Altitude Angel’s detailed temporal and regulatory view of the potential impediments to flying drones offers significant benefits to our capture operation. The GuardianUTM Cloud platform supports our national surveying activity and will further enhance the speed in which we capture change and update the database ultimately benefiting the thousands of customers who use and rely on OS data.

More specifically, OS will use Altitude Angel’s Area Report API to generate a detailed area report and hazard score in the survey planning phase. Not only will this mitigate risk and ensure safety, but the agency is also convinced that it can save both time and resources with accurate data and drone flight planning services.

Richard Parker, CEO at Altitude Angel, calls the addition of GuardianUTM Cloud platform to the OS in-house flight planning software a “true testament to the quality” of the former. Here’s Parker:

Within the field of mapping, there are few organizations to rival Ordnance Survey. Like OS, we understand the importance of detail, and getting it right. By taking a meticulous approach to our data and delivering to the highest standards, we allow our customers to make the best possible evidence-based decisions.

