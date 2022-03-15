Insta360 teaser video sets up March 22 new camera launch

Leading action camera maker Insta360 is set to release a new product later this month, and it’s letting the world know (a very little bit) about it with a teaser video that went public today.

Producer of the popular One X pocket camera, modular GoPro-sized One R, and the tiny yet rugged Go 2 that has become a huge hit with drone pilots wanting an extra, high-definition eye in the sky, Insta360 gave the world a peek at its teaser video this morning. Despite the attention grabbing scenes in it, however, the film intentionally left a lot of questions unanswered about the upcoming product itself – principally, just what it is like and will do. The company was less coy about the release date of its newest device, titling the video “Our Next Camera – March 22.”

That’s presumably 2022, but stay tuned to this channel just in case.

Given its status as the world leader in consumer 360 cameras, it’s probably not wild to speculate Insta360’s newest offering will seek to build on its line by adding new capabilities to existing product features. A clue to what that may involve is in the #BuiltToAdapt link attached to the YouTube video teaser, as well as footage in the 35-second film relying heavily on horizontally split-screen shots of very different kinds of action footage.

“Our next camera is built to adapt… and it’s coming March 22,” the text box says, further underlining the thematic versatility of the new camera. “Get your sneak peek here: https://bit.ly/Builttoadapt_yt.”

The mystery on how much more adaptable the Insta360 new camera is compared to predecessors or rivals should be resolved in a week.

That release date comes nearly a year after the company rolled out its GO 2 product, featuring a 1/2″ sensor capable of 2k at 50 fps, 120 fps slow motion at 1080p, and doubled bit rate of 80 Mbps. The device records MP4 files stored on internal 32 G memory, and is tiny, rugged, waterproof, and has replaceable guards to protect the all-important lens during mishaps. Little wonder it’s become a favorite capturing device by drone pilots in particular.

Awaiting next week’s product unveiling, Insta360 is inviting users to try and win one of the mystery cameras for free. To do so, contestants must subscribe on the company’s page, then leave a comment below its YouTube teaser video with a description of how they’ll use the new camera – no easy feat, with so little known about it apart from its adaptability. The winner will be revealed, along with the camera, March 22.

