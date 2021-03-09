Insta360 GO 2 is here, the perfect camera for FPV drones?

Insta360 has just released its new camera, the Insta360 GO 2, an improved and updated version of the original GO camera. The original GO camera was a popular option for FPV drone pilots wanting to capture smooth footage without the hassle of pulling apart a GoPro. Can the GO 2 live up to the GO?

The specs

The new Inst360 GO 2 is now out, and it looks to be a promising camera for FPV drones, with its improved features. The GO 2 has a 1/2″ sensor capable of 2k at 50 fps and 120 fps slow-mo at 1080p. The camera has doubled its bit rate from 40 to 80 Mbps and records in MP4. The GO 2 can also record in HDR and comes with timelapse and hyperlapse modes as well.

The camera itself has a 210mAh battery, while the new charging case has a 1100mAh battery. The GO 2 comes with a special FPV mode that allows you to record for up to 30 minutes at a time, likely giving you the widest angle possible with stabilization and a reduced resolution. The camera comes with built-in storage of 32 GB, with footage being transferred via the Bluetooth 5 connection or via the USB-C connector on the charging case.

Here’s a short list of the main features pointed out by Insta360.

1/2.3” Sensor + 1440p 50fps

150 Mins Battery Life (with Charge Case)

FlowState Stabilization + Horizon Lock

Waterproof to 13 ft (4 m)

Mount Anywhere

Hands-Free Shooting

Rugged + Replaceable Lens Guard

15-Min Clip Length (30 mins for FPV)

WiFi Preview + Remote Control

Auto Editing

Why might it be good for drones?

The first thing that stands out when looking at the camera is the new lens guard. The old GO didn’t have this and meant that the camera was destroyed if you crashed your drone. Now you can unscrew the guard and replace it with a new one. This would also allow for ND filters to be added to the camera.

The new charging case the GO 2 comes with more than just charging. Opening it up will reveal a small screen and a set of controls. From this case, you can change the mode and stop and start recording. This is especially useful for FPV drones, as the camera is often mounted so that all of the buttons or control surfaces are covered up. Being able to do this remotely will be a nice-to-have feature for sure.

The 120-degree wide angle of the GO 2’s lens, without the distortion, makes some of the most interesting footage captured, especially from above. With this, you can also crop into the frame to create cool effects and wow your viewers.

The new Insta360 GO 2 is available now from the company’s website and retailers worldwide. The GO 2 retails for $299.99 and comes with the charging case, magnetic pendant, pivot stand, and a lens guard perfect for protecting it in a crash.

