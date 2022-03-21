DJI announces the compact Matrice 30 enterprise drone with RC Plus controller

The day is here: DJI’s March 21 enterprise event has come, and we now know if the rumors are true. Spoiler: They are. DJI announced the rumored Matrice 30 enterprise drone, sporting folding arms and a more compact and portable size.

For the most part, DJI was able to keep the announcement of the M30 under wraps. The past week, however, leakers were able to ruin the drone leader’s ability to surprise the industry with the new drone completely. Like the rumors eluded before, DJI’s M30 will focus on emergency services.

With the outstanding performance, transportability and ease of use of the DJI Matrice 30 drone and its perfect integration with the DJI FlightHub 2 Fleet Management Cloud Software and DJI Dock, DJI is stepping into the future for our Enterprise customers who will be able to enter the autonomous solutions space, creating possibilities to fly beyond visual line of sight with the appropriate regulatory permissions in place. We are proud to deliver the next generation of aerial tools that will save lives and bring work to new heights, with a 360-degree product solution suite for a variety of fields such as energy inspection, emergency rescue missions, environmental protection, and the digitization and preservation of cultural heritage. Christina Zhang, senior director, corporate strategy at DJI

A M300 in a slightly larger Mavic-like body

We first saw the design of the M30 in a leak last week. The boxy body looks like a cross between a Mavic 3 and the M300 RTK. DJI’s M30 is designed to be a more compact version of the company’s Matrice 300 enterprise drone. However, it also boasts many of the same specs as its larger sibling.

DJI M30/M30T specs

48 MP 1/2″ CMOS sensor zoom camera (5×~16× optical and 200× digital)

12 MP wide-angel camera

8K photos

4K/30 FPS video

Laser range finder with precision up to 1,200 meters away

640×512 px radiometric thermal camera (M30T only)

IP55 ingress protection

Operating temperatures from -4 to 122 Fahrenheit (-20 to -50 Celsius)

FPV pilot camera

OcuSync 3 Enterprise

Support for D-RTK 2 Mobile station

Foldable legs

41-minute flight time

Dual TB30 batteries (400 cycles, 20% to 90% in 30 minutes)

8.16 lb take-off weight (3.7 kg)

As you can see, the M30 packs a punch, matching or even beating the M300 in some areas. A notable change is the zoom camera being a 48 MP 1/2″ sensor versus the M300’s 20 MP 1/1.7″. Sadly you won’t be able to purchase the M30 now and upgrade the camera later on as the gimbal is fixed and cannot be replaced.

This means the M30 is split into two different models, the standard M30 and the M30T. The M30T includes the same three sensors as the M30 but adds a fourth one, a thermal camera. Similar to the M300’s Zenmuse H20T.

Another improvement over the M300 is its IP55 rating versus the M300’s IP45. This gives the new M30 the ability to be used during rain, snow, or even icy conditions. A necessity for rescue options as we don’t get to choose the weather conditions when emergencies arise.

Overall this looks to be a solid option for agencies to outfit a fleet of highly capable drones for search and rescue, tracking, or inspections. Coming in at less than half the take-off weight will be a massive boost for portability.

The M30 will be compatible with the other products DJI announced during its event, like its DJI Dock and FlightHub 2.

The M30 coming standard with the new RC Plus controller

We are already well versed in DJI’s new RC Plus controller. First found in the FCC database last month, the new flagship enterprise controller features six quick-action buttons, a seven-inch display, and an internal battery plus a removal one. In addition, the RC Plus will have six hours of battery life, an IP54 rating, and finally come with a plethora of ports:

microSD card

USB

HDMI

USB-C

4G connectivity

Compatible with the M30 – and, in the future, the M300 – the RC Plus will replace the enterprise version of DJI’s Smart Controller. However, this older controller will not be discontinued. For now, the M300 will still come with the Smart Controller, and if DJI switches over to the RC Plus, they will announce that separately.

However, the RC Plus will come in the box when you purchase an M30 or M30T. You will also get two batteries and a charging box alongside the new controller. The M30 will come in at $9,999 and the M30T is at $13,999. They are both available to buy on the DJI website or through a DJI Enterprise dealer.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos