DJI RC Plus: New remote controller hits the FCC database

A new listing from DJI has just hit the FCC with the name DJI RC Plus, pointing at a new drone remote controller to be released soon. The listing comes with the usual test documents, including the all-important FCC label and location.

The fresh FCC listing shows the name “DJI RC Plus” with the US government agency’s identifier being “SS3-RM7002110.” Taking a look at the label location, we can see the back of a remote controller that’s fairly large in size. The label also reveals that the device is powered by two batteries that run at 7.2v with a capacity of 3,250 mAh each.

The FCC filing is a definite indication that a new DJI drone is about to hit the US market. And there’s a great possibility that the aircraft belongs to the DJI Agras agricultural drone range.

DJI wrapped up 2021 with back-to-back product releases (Ronin 4D camera, Action 2, DJI Mic, Mavic 3) in the US. But in its home country of China, the tech giant bolstered the hectic launch season with two additional products: the DJI Agras T40 and T20P drones.

These high-endurance drones are optimized for agricultural application scenarios such as precision spraying, spreading, aerial surveying, and mapping. And in all likelihood, the upcoming DJI RC Plus remote controller is designed especially for them.

DJI RC Plus features and photo

DJI’s China website shows a remote controller for Agras T40 and T20P that looks like this; notice the shape:

DJI RC Plus?

This tells us that the DJI RC Plus will likely feature an 8-core processer, which would basically enable the device to map 100 acres of land in just 10 minutes. Offering a transmission range of 7 km, the remote controller will be equipped with a 7-inch high-brightness touch display with a screen resolution of 1920×1200. The device will also come with an array of customizable physical buttons, allowing operators to have desired shortcuts at their fingertips. The device’s built-in battery life should be around 3.3 hours.

Also read: Lumicopter makes confined-space inspection more accessible with DJI FPV drone

DJI Agras T40 and T20P drones

The new DJI Agras T40 offers several efficiency improvements over its predecessor, the Agras T30. Equipped with a coaxial twin-rotor design, the T40 drone boasts a spreading capacity of 50 kg and a spraying capacity of 40 kg. Effectively, this drone can spread 1.5 tons of urea or spray pesticides on a 320-acre field in an hour. The drone also features omnidirectional radar and binocular vision to detect obstacles at a distance of up to 50 meters.

DJI has equipped the T40 with an ultra-high-definition camera and an adjustable gimbal so that the drone can collect farmland and orchard images in real-time, build maps locally, and identify plot boundaries and obstacles automatically for intelligent route planning and efficient spraying and spreading.

The T20P, meanwhile, is a lightweight and foldable farming drone that supports a spreading capacity of 25 kg and a spraying capacity of 20 kg. In contrast to the T40, the DJI T20P can spread one ton of fertilizers or spray pesticides at a 180-acre farm or 40-acre fruit orchard in one hour.

More details about the T40 and T20P can be found in our previous post here.

Read more: XAG unveils 2022 autonomous drone lineup

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos