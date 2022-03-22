Canadian Draganfly drones to deliver medical supplies in war-torn Ukraine

Draganfly says it is readying critical lifesaving drones for deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU), a non-profit organization focusing on medical response and rehabilitation of injured troops in Ukraine. While 10 medical drone delivery platforms and search and rescue drones will be dispatched by the Canada-based UAV manufacturer immediately, the initial order size can go up to 200 units, the company says. In addition, Draganfly will be donating three drone systems to RSU.

Draganfly, which has received the order through channel partner Coldchain Delivery Systems, explains that its temperature-controlled drone delivery payload box can transport up to 35 pounds of medical supplies such as blood, pharmaceuticals, insulin/medicines, vaccines, water, and wound care kits. The platform is also uniquely top-mounted to make deliveries more accessible to soldiers and civilians alike.

RSU chief Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, who was recently awarded the Order of Princess Olga by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has great hopes for these drones. She says:

Brave Ukrainians continue to fight for freedom, democracy, and the fundamental values and principles of Western civilization. There is an urgent need for medical supplies and equipment in several dangerous and hard-to-reach areas. Draganfly’s medical response and search and rescue Drones will play a crucial role in ensuring that those affected have access to the aid they require.

With more than 300 volunteers across Ukraine and the US, RSU plans to deploy drones within major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. The organization recently purchased 10 ambulances and 11 cars as well, and it has allocated more than $19 million toward supplies for Ukrainian civilians and hospitals.

It’s also worth highlighting that RSU has received support from several medical facilities in the US, including Yale, Cleveland Clinic, Metro Health, Mass General/Harvard, USC, Orlando Prosthetics and Orthotics Associates, Wills Eye Hospital, Brooks Rehabilitation Center, and Miami University.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, says he feels “extremely honored” to work with RSU and Coldchain Delivery Systems to support those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Here’s Chell:

Draganfly has a long and proud history of supporting EMS services and humanitarian aid operations globally. Our medical response and search and rescue drones will help RSU deliver critical supplies, equipment, and visual oversight.

