UAM infrastructure specialist Skyports raises $23 million in Series B funding

Skyports, a global leader in vertiport and other urban air mobility (UAM) infrastructure design and construction, has raised $23 million in Series B funding that will be used to fuel the company’s work with cities around the world to prepare for looming aerial services like air taxis.

London-based Skyports announced the closure of its successful fundraising round on Wednesday, which it said would “consolidate its position as a global leader in the advanced air mobility infrastructure and drone operations markets.” In addition to its worldwide activity in preparing infrastructure to facilitate UAM services, Skyports also operates a thriving UAV transportation unit that played a vital role delivering vaccines and other critical medical supplies to remote UK locations during COVID-19 surges.

Participants in its Series B funding round included previous investors Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP, Solar Ventus, Irelandia, and Levitate Capital. Joining those backers are Japanese conglomerate Kanematsu Corporation, global industrial property concern Goodman Group, Italian airport platform 2i Aeroporti, Ardian’s Infrastructure Fund, F2i Italian Infrastructure Fund, and US-based venture capital firm GreenPoint.

As part of its infusion, Kanematsu will take a seat on the Skyports board, as will DHL CEO of eCommerce Ken Allen, who joins it as an independent non-executive director.

The additional capital influx – and the formidable balance sheets of both previous and new investors – will allow Skyports to kick its work with the world’s leading electric air taxi manufacturers and operators into higher gear. Skyports has been increasingly active over the past year securing contracts to build UAM infrastructure in cities in Europe, Asia, and the US that are already preparing for the launch of services like air taxis as soon as 2024.

“This is another great milestone for Skyports as we continue our journey to be the leading vertiport owner and operator in the world,” said Skyports CEO Duncan Walker. “The support of our original investors who have deep experience in aviation and infrastructure and the addition of new capital from world class companies with a global footprint enables us to build the air taxi eco-system alongside our best-in-class vehicle partners for initial operations within a couple of years.”

Walker added the new finances will also permit Skyports to continue scaling its drone delivery and services networks, which it has in part operated with Australian UAV logistics and transport specialist Swoop Aero.

“Our growing Drone Services business puts us ahead of the curve with technology development, regulation and operational experience whilst reducing carbon emissions by using drones for a broad range of customers,” Walker said.

