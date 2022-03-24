DJI Mic shipping date delayed even further

DJI Mic, which was announced way back in October 2021 alongside the Action 2 camera with a shipping date set for January 2022, will not hit the shelves in the US until April.

Meanwhile, in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, and the Philippines, the shipping date for the new wearable and portable dual-channel audio recording system has been delayed until May.

DJI further says that Thailand, Singapore, Australia, and Mexico should also not expect the Mic until April.

According to DJI, since the announcement of its $329 audio recording device, the company has “processed a large number of customer orders.” But despite increasing the production, the tech giant has not been able to avoid the delay in DJI Mic’s release date outside of its home country.

DJI Mic became available for purchase in Mainland China in January. However, with COVID-19 flare-ups straining the supply chains right after the December holiday season, DJI said it didn’t expect shipments to reach distributors in other countries any time soon.

And as DJI Support explained this week:

We will update on DJI Store as soon as we have the item on sale. We made every effort to mitigate potential delivery delays and let every user use DJI Mic as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we will continue to pay attention to the logistics and customs clearance.

DJI has positioned the new Mic as a must-have accessory for content creators. Compatible with DJI’s rugged cameras, handheld stabilizers, and pretty much every mainstream smartphone and laptop, DJI Mic promises to deliver exceptional sound quality and dual-channel recording at distances of up to 250 m.

The product comes with two transmitters, each with built-in microphones. Both transmitters support omnidirectional audio, which makes this product ideal for multi-person interviews and small studio operations. Each transmitter weighs only about 30 g and can be worn via the integrated back clip or by using clip magnets.

You get up to 5.5 hours of battery life from the transmitters, five hours from the receiver, and 15 hours from the charging case.

