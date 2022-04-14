Freefly Alta X drone added to Pentagon’s Blue sUAS 2.0 list

Freefly Systems’ all-electric Alta X drone has become the second drone to be approved under the Blue sUAS 2.0 program.

While the Blue sUAS program focused exclusively on short-range reconnaissance efforts when it was first announced in August 2020, version 2.0 expands the scope of the initiative to include more non-military drone applications such as infrastructure inspection, public safety, and mapping.

The US-made Alta X quadcopter is a great addition to the program because it can be custom configured to support a variety of mission requirements.

Built around an open architecture, the system offers up to 35 lbs. of usable payload capacity, accommodating a variety of integrated sensors and third-party payloads such as gimbaled EO/IR, survey-grade RTK/PPK mapping cameras, LiDAR, hyperspectral sensors, and drop/delivery capabilities.

Why the Blue sUAS 2.0 program matters

Policy compliant commercial drones, once vetted by the Blue sUAS program, do not require a continuous exception to Department of Defense (DoD) policy renewal. This reduces the administrative burden on the end-users. Even US government agencies can use the drones approved in the program without worrying about data security breaches.

The first drone to be fully authorized and approved under the Blue sUAS 2.0 program was the eBee TAC by senseFly, a subsidiary of AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Also read: Why US Secret Service and FBI are still buying DJI drones

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos