DJI Mini 3 Pro drone gets listed on Dutch retail site: All specs revealed

Wait, what just happened? DJI is yet to confirm when it plans to release the Mini 3 Pro, but a seller has accidentally revealed the complete specs and features of the drone online. A Dutch retailer has created a listing for the sub-250-gram drone, which tells us EVERYTHING save the product’s release date.

First things first. The price listed on the page confirms the European pricing we shared earlier today – €829 for the drone and RC-N1 remote controller. You can check out this article for the prices of the other bundles.

And now, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming DJI Mini 3 Pro drone, courtesy of an accidental listing by the Netherlands-based TopRC.

Larger propellers, streamlined design

The Mini 3 Pro has a completely new look optimized to get more out of every flight. With larger propellers, an aerodynamic body tilt, and a powerful obstacle detection system, the streamlined design provides more flight time and safety. The redesigned gimbal offers a wider range of rotation for low-angle shooting as well as vertical shooting, opening up endless creative possibilities. Every aspect of this facelift has been carefully considered to take the Mini to new heights.

Weighs less than 250 grams

Weighing less than 249g, the DJI Mini 3 Pro does not require registration in most countries and regions. The foldable and compact design also makes it easy to take with you on your next hike, beach day or spontaneous weekend getaway.

Longer flight time: Extendable to 47 mins

The DJI Mini 3 Pro’s Intelligent Flight Battery is ultra-lightweight, and yet, it can support an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes. Meanwhile, if you’re the kind of person who likes to push every flight to the limit, DJI is offering an upgrade to the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus which comes with up to 47 minutes of flight time. Naturally, the drone will tip over the 250-gram mark if you use the larger battery.

1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor

DJI Mini 3 Pro is excellent in a wide variety of lighting conditions, thanks to its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor which comes with dual native ISO and supports the direct output of HDR images. Each image is enhanced with a higher dynamic range to reveal more detail in highlights and shadows. At the same time, an aperture ratio of f/1.7 makes more light available to the sensor, ensuring that images look lifelike even in low light. And then there’s the D-Cinelike Color mode that provides more visual information, richer color options, and greater editing flexibility.

4K/60fps video, 48MP RAW photos

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone will allow you to capture stunning 4K/60fps video and 48MP RAW photos. Admire the rich clarity of every image, even when you zoom in. Or slow things down as the world gets hectic with dramatic 1080p/120fps slow-motion video.

Tri-directional obstacle detection

DJI Mini 3 Pro is without a doubt the safest Mini yet. Equipped with forward, backward, and downward dual vision sensors and an all-new aircraft design, the drone offers a wider detection range and improved safety.

APAS 4.0

The drone will come with Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS 4.0) which detects objects in the flight path of the aircraft in real-time. This allows DJI Mini 3 Pro to dodge obstacles even in complicated environments.

O3 transmission

DJI Mini 3 Pro features a flagship-level video transmission system in DJI O3. It provides a 1080p/30fps live feed at distances up to 12 km.

RC-N1 remote control and new DJI RC

The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone will be compatible with both the DJI RC-N1 remote control and the new DJI RC. Both controllers offer a maximum video bit rate of 18 Mbps, delivered with ultra-low latency of 120 ms.

Vertical shooting

The drone will allow you to quickly switch between landscape and portrait with one tap. The camera’s redesigned gimbal rotates 90-degree, so you don’t have to compromise on image quality. A new feature called True Vertical Shooting gives you detailed shots, instantly ready for social media.

Focus Track subject tracking

Find creative ways to track your subject with FocusTrack. The suite includes ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0, three powerful storytelling tools.

MasterShots

MasterShots is a real game-changer for any budding aerial photographer – just select your subject, and the Mini 3 Pro performs a series of professional maneuvers and then generates a short cinematic video. There is a good reason why this is a fan favorite.

Timelapse

Speed ​​up time with just a few taps by creating an eye-catching time-lapse or hyper-lapse video. Capture moving traffic or rolling clouds and add some drama to your videos.

Fast transfer

The Mini 3 Pro supports super-fast Wi-Fi downloads of up to 30 Mbps.

Panorama

Capture the expanse of any landscape with 180°, wide-angle, vertical, and sphere panoramas.

Digital magnification

Get closer to your subject with 4x digital zoom. It allows you to capture scenes without disturbing them and explore shots from afar.

