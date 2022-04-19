DJI Mini 3 Pro drone European price leaks amid rumors of launch delay

We may just have to wait a little longer for DJI to add a new offering to the safest drone category weighing less than 249 grams. The release date of the rumored Mini 3 drone has reportedly been pushed to May. In the meantime, we now have a better idea of how much the DJI Mini 3 could cost as new leaks have emerged revealing the European price list.

DJI Mini 3 was rumored to launch on April 28. But, according to tipster DealsDrone, the tech giant now wants to wait until May to release its latest ultralight drone, which apparently could come out in just one version called the DJI Mini 3 Pro. While the reason for the delay is not clear, China’s COVID-19 shutdowns could have played a role here.

The excitement for the new drone, however, continues to build with several new leaks indicating that Mini 3 Pro will be worth the wait. Here’s the latest:

DJI Mini 3 Pro weight

DealsDrone says DJI’s new drone may weigh even lower than the 249 grams that’s displayed on its belly. When measured through a luggage weighing scale, the Mini 3 Pro comes in at an incredibly low weight of just 245 grams. If accurate, you should be able to fit in strobe lights and still keep the drone below the 250-gram mark. The same cannot be said for propeller guards though because we’ve seen just one set weigh over 20 grams in the past.

pic.twitter.com/LJMYj8TwWw — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) April 18, 2022

DJI Mini 3 Pro camera

While it has become clear from previous leaks that the Mini 3 Pro camera would offer much better low-light performance courtesy of an f/1.7 aperture, the sensor size itself has kept everyone guessing. Now, tipster Jasper Ellens says he has multiple sources claiming that the drone would come with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, possibly offering up to 50MP stills and HDR video.

Well hello. A closer look at the new camera on the #Mini3pro. And multiple sources said this is a 1/1.3" sensor. Possibly 48MP or 50MP and HDR possibilities. Still waiting on the spec list though. Ciao pic.twitter.com/84KkBkkI6p — Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) April 19, 2022

DJI Mini 3 Pro price list (plus compatibility with Mini 2 RC)

Now, everything’s getting more expensive, so it was inevitable that the same would happen to the drone industry as well. But the freshly leaked European price list, which both DealsDrone and Ellens are independently claiming as correct, is sure to send shock waves among fans.

It appears that the Mini 3 Pro will start at €739 in Europe. This price includes only the drone and a battery – no remote controller. And that’s likely because the RC of DJI Mini 2 could be compatible with Mini 3 Pro as well. So, if you’re simply looking to upgrade, this might be an affordable option for you. In comparison, the Mini 3 Pro is expected to cost €829 with a normal RC included. Throw in the Fly More Kit, and you may end up paying €189 more, or €928 for the whole bundle.

But through earlier leaks, we also know that DJI is releasing a new remote controller with a built-in screen with the Mini 3 Pro drone. Opt in for that, the price of the Mini 3 Pro may rise to a whopping €999.

Now, keep in mind that the EU prices include VAT and their US equivalent should cost less. Even then, the price tag on the Mini 3 Pro drone is not “mini” in the least.



