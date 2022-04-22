Hextronics unveils docking station for DJI M300 RTK drone

Ishveena Singh -
DJI’s top-shelf enterprise drone, the M300 RTK, is built for the not-so-average job site that requires greater flight time, more payloads, and enhanced protection against collisions. And such job sites must be many because Hextronics, a manufacturer of drone docking stations, says it has been witnessing an increasing demand for a solution that’s tailored for the DJI M300 RTK and can support high endurance and operations in extreme weather conditions.

The Miami-based company is now ready to showcase the Atlas 300, a new offering that has been optimized with early-user feedback. The Hextronics Atlas 300 is a rugged docking station built with an advanced battery swapping mechanism:

  • Houses eight unaltered batteries with a lifespan of 2000+ cycles
  • Is air conditioned, weatherproof, and climate controlled, allowing operations in extreme environments
  • Has a downtime of less than four minutes
  • Can passively fold the rotors to support a compact design
  • Can accommodate a variety of payloads, including LiDAR, thermal and mapping cameras, parachutes, and other sensors

The product is being unveiled on April 26 at the AUVSI Xponential ’22 event in Florida, where Hextronics is jointly exhibiting with enterprise-drone-automation software specialist FlytBase. The two companies have collaborated to curate four experience zones where they’re demonstrating, in a step-by-step manner, how enterprise drone teams and drone solution providers can adopt drone docking stations for different geographies and job sites.

