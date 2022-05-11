DJI M300 RTK drone, Zenmuse L1 firmware update slashes mapping mission time by 40%

DJI has rolled out a significant firmware update for its flagship commercial drone Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Zenmuse L1 LiDAR surveying camera. The V4 update packs in a ton of new and optimized features including compatibility with DJI FlightHub 2 and Zenmuse H20N, reduced flight times in mapping missions, and the introduction of a new file format standard for Waypoints.

The first thing to know is that the V4 update makes M300 RTK compatible with DJI’s latest solutions that were announced alongside the new M30 drone: Pilot 2 enterprise app, Flighthub 2 fleet management cloud software, and Zenmuse H20N night vision camera.

Next, we have PinPoints and live annotations. This update makes it possible to manage, add, delete, select, and view PinPoints using the 5D button. You should also be able to adjust PinPoint size according to the distance with the drone and draw lines and polygons for distance and area in the map view.

Then there’s the rollout of the WayPoint Markup Language (WPML), which is a new file format standard for Waypoints. DJI says KML files can be updated to the easy to open, read, edit, and share format using Pilot 2.

More information about WPML can be found here, while the complete release notes for the M300 RTK drone V4 update can be accessed here.

What’s new in Zenmuse L1 V4 firmware?

The V4 update for Zenmuse L1 payload focuses primarily on optimized flight route smoothness to improve the efficiency of Terrain Follow missions. And this efficiency has improved so much that using the same KML, DJI was able to complete a mission that took 24 minutes with V3 firmware, in only 14 minutes with the V4 firmware!

The update also adds IMU calibration to Terrain Follow, Oblique, and Linear Flight missions. In Waypoint missions, IMU calibration will now be performed when the flight time between two waypoints is more than 100 seconds.

Meanwhile, the RGB mapping camera of the payload would now be able to generate PPK files.

Find the complete release notes for the L1 sensor here.

Read more: DJI Mini 3 Pro drone officially announced: Top 10 things to know

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos